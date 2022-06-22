I was chatting in the parking area at Frontier Day Saturday afternoon with a man who was smoking a cigarette in a white wig and a red coat. He was dressed in his man-pantyhose, tri-point hat and breeches, and I listened to him talk about how he had seen the new Top Gun movie in theaters.
He said it was better than the old one.
Standing with us was another, younger soldier (and I say that, but really he was about my age. It’s hard to gauge, since one moment I have the knees and lower back of an 800-year old woman but have basically the sense of humor of a 12-year-old boy). He said he got into re-enacting because his family did it.
His younger brother was also in the company that got theatrically massacred at Edwards’ Fort.
This weekend was, quite frankly, a reminder about why I do what I do. The people.
I’m going to be honest, and I don’t want to shock you: I get really nervous sometimes when I am going to cover an event, and a deep-seated fear I have – one that I’ll be talking about when I call up that shrink from Beverly Hills, you know the one, Dr. Everything Will Be Alright (any Prince fans in the house?) – is feeling out of place.
I’m not from here. I didn’t grow up here, I haven’t married into the community and this may surprise you, but I don’t really blend in. That sometimes makes me anxious, or makes me feel like maybe I don’t belong.
But this weekend, I met such a unique, delightfully varied group of people. I met re-enactors. I met a man named Moose. I met a 100-year-old who traveled from Florida for Purgitsville’s Kindred Spirits Festival. She was having a great time.
I met Monica, the new director of The River House. She was also taking pictures, and I was glad to finally meet her in person instead of over an email (does that ever happen to you? You meet someone in person that you’ve emailed before and it’s like 2 parallel universes connect? No? Just me?).
I met a woman who said that she’d never been someplace like The River House, where she felt comfortable letting her son wander around and just be able to trust that everyone there was looking out for him like he was a part of their own family.
I met a woman who asked me if I knew ZZ Top, and I gave my go-to answer for questions like that (“Not personally, no”). She said “You got legs, and you know how to use them, girl.”
Her son then said, a little embarrassed, “She’s been wanting to say that since she first saw you.”
I get nervous sometimes when I do this job. I get nervous sometimes that people don’t want me there, or that they will be critical, or that I may not do as good of a job as I know I can.
But here’s the thing about this job: the reason I even started writing is because I love to tell other people’s stories. My own story isn’t really an interesting one: “Goofy 25-year-old tries to find her place in the world while crying at the gas pump and hoping stores start selling longer pants.”
It’s not a page-turner, not most of the time, anyway.
When I get out there, when I meet these people (whether by chance or by me inserting myself brazenly into a conversation where I was in no way, shape, form or fashion invited), I’m reminded why I do it.
Because you guys are interesting, and I’m always looking for a story to tell.
