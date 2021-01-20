The events that took place Jan. 6 at our nation’s Capitol are reprehensible. As followers of Jesus, we can describe what took place in no other way than “Anti-Christ.”
A week ago Sunday many of us were focused on Jesus’ baptism and remembered our baptismal vows to “reject evil, injustice, and oppression in whatever form they present themselves,” or words to that effect, depending on your Christian tradition.
It is imperative for us to take an unwavering stand against evil by naming it and by educating ourselves so that we might better understand why certain attitudes, actions and ideologies have surfaced in our culture.
I am writing this column 5 days before publication, on Jan. 20. I have no idea what will be happening when you read this, whether it be the day of the inauguration or the day after. Context is everything in this case.
The FBI reports that “armed protests” will take place in all 50 states as well as the nation’s Capital on Jan. 20.
Therefore, I invite you on Jan. 20 (or even the following day) to drive to the church parking lot of your choice. I feel certain that they will not mind. Remain in your vehicle, and pray for our country, our leaders, our fellow citizens and yourself.
If you are unable to drive to a church parking lot, then I hope you will designate a specific time in your day for prayer. Maybe light a candle. Maybe play a hymn or song. Maybe burn incense. Let your spirit join with God’s Spirit.
I would also invite you to join in a prayer similar to this one:
“Merciful God, we confess that we have not loved you with our whole heart. We have failed to be an obedient church. We have not done your will, we have broken your law, we have rebelled against your love, we have not loved our neighbors, and we have not heard the cry of the needy. Forgive us, we pray. Free us for joyful obedience, through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
Regardless of your faith background or political leanings we must examine our hearts and the hearts of each other so that we can stand against the hatred, white supremacy, violence and Christian nationalism that is so prevalent at this time.
It has been a difficult journey thus far for so many reasons and with so many issues. And those issues will no doubt continue in the days to come. Those of us who do have a faith position, can make a huge difference and have such an opportunity for Christian witness at this difficult time.
There is a Native American story that has been shared by many on Facebook about the 2 wolves that live in each of us. They are constantly at each other. A child asks the grandfather who wins in the end. His answer: “It’s the one you feed.”
Let’s not feed hate, misguided anger, violence, listening only to what we already believe, distrustful of authority and everything else. There is a better place we can be as a country than where we are now. Let’s begin this journey now.
Be gentle with yourselves this week and honor others. o
