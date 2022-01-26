As has been proven, Covid can be fatal. As well, we have seen it wrap its near fatal fangs around many, causing long-lasting, severe suffering that can leave its victim in a comatose state for weeks.
Then if one is fortunate to recover, it can be a long road to travel just trying to get one’s strength back. But there can also be underlying symptoms that can be found even in folks who may have never actually been diagnosed with the disease.
That’s because these symptoms are more mental and emotional than they are physical. Living in a country that has allowed us the freedoms we have experienced over the duration of our lives, we aren’t use to having our government regulate where we can and cannot go, where we can and cannot congregate, whether our children can or cannot attend school and the list goes on.
Even in our small communities we have seen restaurants close, unable to bounce back from the restrictions placed on them as far back as March 2020.
Speaking from personal experience, a number of our family had a routine of meeting at a local restaurant every Tuesday and Friday mornings for breakfast. As a result of Covid, we haven’t gotten together for breakfast since Covid 1st appeared on the scene.
I’m the youngest one in our family and I will turn 70 this June. That means that the rest of my siblings are getting older and the few older ones in particular seldom appear in public anymore because they are fearful of coming in contact with someone who may be ill with the disease or someone who may have come in contact with Covid without knowing it.
So now, at a time when we should be spending quality time together, some are feeling it necessary to remain confined within the walls of their homes. That takes an emotional toll on a person. In fact, it can get downright depressing.
Then there is the issue of church because going to church is important to Christians. There is something about being in the sanctuary. It’s called that for a reason.
The sanctuary is a place where one can seemingly escape for a short period of time from the far too realistic problems and issues of life. It’s a place where folks can sit in the presence of their Creator and draw strength from knowing that they serve an Almighty God who loves and cares about them.
Likewise they can gain strength worshipping with and fellowshipping with those of like faith. To have been told they could not attend church together when this all started left a lasting effect on many.
They came to realize just how easy it was for our government to shut down parishioners from congregating together. Even still, nearly 2 years later, some of our older, most faithful members have been unable to return to worship for fear of being in even small crowds.
It’s a different country than the one we have always known. We go to the stores, meet others face-to-face, or should I say mask-to-mask.
I have talked with many who feel as if life has been sucked out of them over the past year or 2 just trying to learn how to process all that has happened as a result of Covid, directly or indirectly, consciously or subconsciously. Within just the past few days my wife’s family lost a dear cousin to Covid. We live with the possibilities and the realities every day.
“Get the shots,” we’re told. Then we are told that even though we get the shots, we should still wear our masks and avoid larger crowds. And yes, there have been folks who have died even after taking the shots. There is supposed to be a logic there somewhere.
To get the shot or not to get the shot, that is the $64,000 question. I would never tell a person to get it or not to get it. It has to be a personal decision. I think it would be a little easier to decide if folks felt they could trust their government and if they felt they could trust the news media and the information that is being put out to the public.
But many of the big news stations have lost all credibility with a large percentage of the viewing public. Not trusting those who have authority over us and those who tell us what to believe — just another underlying of what’s causing so much stress among folks.
“In all your ways acknowledge (God) and He will direct your path.” (Proverbs 3:6)
