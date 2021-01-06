Well, that depends on the particular situation.
If you are relatively healthy and your positive Covid test was performed because of a history of exposure to someone with Covid-19, there’s not a whole lot else you need do other than quarantining for the recommended time period and avoiding exposing others.
As previously mentioned, among people infected with Sars-Cov-19, about 40% are and remain totally asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic. This is why social distancing and mask wearing are so important, because even though one can be asymptomatic, one can still transmit the virus to others.
So, what if you are not “relatively healthy” and have symptoms? Covid-19 is a viral disease. Therefore, antibiotics that are used for bacterial illness, such as pneumococcal and other bacterial pneumonias, will have no beneficial effect on individuals who have only Covid-19.
Although Covid-19 is a virus, it is not susceptible to antiviral agents that are used to treat other viral infections such as shingles, recurrent cold sores or genital herpes. One antiviral that is effective is remdesivir. Remdesivir, however, has not been shown to cure Covid-19 and at best has been shown to reduce hospital stays.
However, it is recommended that remdesivir be reserved for hospitalized individuals who have severe, complicated Covid-19. Individuals who have symptoms that are not severe enough to warrant hospitalization, are generally recommended to utilize symptomatic treatment.
This would involve maintaining adequate hydration to offset fluid losses from fever and sweating and increased respiratory rate. Antipyretics such as Tylenol which reduce fever and pain are also helpful.
Individuals who have diabetes mellitus, especially if it is poorly controlled, are at higher risk of having a complicated course. Patients who are immunosuppressed, either naturally or secondary to treatments for cancer and inflammatory conditions (like rheumatoid arthritis or lupus), are also prone to having more severe illness.
Individuals who have moderate to severe COPD are also more likely to develop severe symptoms either from Covid-19 alone, or from complications due to superimposed bacterial infections (which then would merit antibiotic treatment). Patients with COPD may also require steroids such as prednisone, to control the inflammation and consequent spasm of the bronchial tubes.
Because severe inflammation and abnormal clotting can occur with Covid-19, people who have underlying cardiovascular disease are more likely to have a complicated course.
Of note, the clotting disorder that can accompany Covid-19, can also occur in otherwise healthy individuals without underlying heart disease. A form of inflammation of the heart called myocarditis can be a consequence of Covid-19.
Many patients with Covid-19 have become ill enough to require hospitalization. In addition to remdesivir, monoclonal antibody treatment is another option for this severity of illness.
Steroid therapy, specifically dexamethasone, is also an option that has been studied in hospitalized patients. Many experts recommend that steroid treatment not be used in patients with mild symptoms as it theoretically may increase viral spread early in the course of the disease.
However, clinical evidence suggests that dexamethasone is helpful in treating patients with severe disease, especially with patients who require oxygen or ventilator therapy. Many hospitalized patients require treatment in intensive care units.
In settings of severe disease, treatments may include intubation and ventilator support. One technique that seems to be uniquely beneficial in Covid-19 patients with respiratory failure is treatment with the patient placed in the prone position (lying on the stomach) for most of the day, as opposed to lying supine (on one’s back). Of interest is that in other causes of respiratory failure, the reverse is true.
The above is a brief summary of the current understanding of Covid-19, its management and treatments. As we acquire more experience, some of the above recommendations may change.
As is the case with previous Healthy Hampshire articles, the above is for information purposes only and is not to be considered medical advice. Your primary care provider and referral specialists are your best sources for advice regarding your specific medical care.
The writer is a member of the primary care provider team at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Covid-19 is one of the multiple topics that have been discussed in the podcast, Med Talk with Dr. Andy and Cosmic Charley. The podcast is available through the Hampshire Review’s website.
