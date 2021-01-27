We are easing into the new year and thinking about spring. Hopefully the cold winter will pass quickly and warm days will take over.
A few folks have asked how we’re faring this winter and, as boring as it sounds, we are staying home and safe. That’s the most important thing to do these days. We made a trip to the grocery store in early December and I figure we won’t need to shop again til March.
With our children spread out across the U.S., we wouldn’t be doing much traveling now anyhow. It’s puzzles and books for us and we’re doing well. A dear friend left a few things on our top porch step the other day and it was good to see her even at a distance.
I have been asked about homemade suet mixes and the hummingbird feeder amounts of sugar to water, and since the hummer mix is easy, I’ll begin with that.
Simply dissolve 1 cup granulated sugar in 4 cups of water. This 1-to-4 ratio works well and it’s simple to make. I use a cup of warm water 1st because it dissolves the sugar more easily and then I add the other 3. The mixture keeps well in the refrigerator. Never add any red food coloring as it has been proven to have a bad effect on the birds.
Of course we have a good while before hummingbirds will make an appearance, but when they do, if you put your feeders out, they’ll stop at them on a regular basis. And, they will remember next year where your feeders are, so don’t change them around.
They’ll come, I promise.
Let’s begin with suet containers. We have a piece of wood with a long wooden dowel sticking out and we put suet balls on it in winter for the bluebirds and orange halves on it in summer for the orioles.
We set it on the deck railing but it also has a cord to hang it on a branch. A long nail put through the wood to hold the suet would work, too. Plastic freezer containers for sandwiches are the perfect size to freeze suet in for use in those metal grid suet holders. If you don’t have any plastics from your Tupperware years, you can get them at the Dollar Tree.
Whatever you use, after the suet is frozen you can take it out and put it in Ziploc bags to use as needed. Large square aluminum containers can also be used, but then you need to fill them only 2 inches deep and cut the suet when it’s frozen. Plastic sour cream containers can be used and then, once removed, the suet can set on the wooden dowel.
We have a lot of bluebirds that winter here and this mix gives them a nice winter treat. You will need flour, cornmeal and lard.
Mix 1 cup flour with 3 cups yellow cornmeal and, using an electric mixer, add spoonsful of lard until the mix can be molded into firm balls. You can add some crunchy peanut butter if you’d like, but no seeds. These refrigerate or freeze well.
This is also a suet recipe that can be frozen and used as needed. You will need: quick-cooking oats, cornmeal, flour, lard and crunchy peanut butter.
Mix 2 cups each of quick oats and cornmeal and 1 cup of flour in a large bowl. Melt 1 cup lard (or bacon grease) and 1 cup crunchy peanut butter together (the microwave works well for this) and add them to the dry mixture, mixing well. Pour the mixture into your containers and freeze.
This recipe uses Crisco and birdseed and is very popular with all the birds. In a large bowl, melt 1 cup Crisco with 1 cup crunchy peanut butter. Add 2 cups oatmeal, 1 cup cornmeal and 2 cups birdseed, mix well, pack it tight in your containers and freeze. You can also use this recipe to make birdseed wreaths in Bundt cake pans.
Some last words of advice: When the recipe calls for lard, do not use Crisco or other shortening. Homemade suet is best used in cold weather and freezing it makes it easier to handle. Buy inexpensive bags of mixed birdseed and generic, but not nonfat (the birds need that fat) crunchy peanut butter.
And don’t be afraid to look around at different containers, you might be surprised at what you find. And, you can also go to the butcher and get some actual suet and stuff it in your feeder.
Keep watering and trimming off any dead bracts on your poinsettia. If you want to keep it ’til next year, when Mother’s Day rolls around, prune it lightly and take it outdoors. Don’t worry about that yet, I will remind you later.
Keep an indoor flowering mum and other holiday plants blooming longer by keeping them out of direct sunlight and the soil slightly moist, but not wet.
And, I am always happy to help when I can, so when you call the Review with a request for me, please leave your name, thanks.
