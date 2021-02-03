You were a mess, are a mess or are 1 dumb decision away from becoming a mess. This is the reality of the human condition. If you have ever worked with people, raised a kid or took an honest look at yourself, you know this to be true.
We all must realize that there is a major problem in the world we live in. It is not a hunger problem. It is not an education problem. It is not a money problem. It is certainly not a problem that is solved with politics. Those are each legitimate problems many of us face, but they are not the ultimate problem. The root problem, the problem that produces and causes all the other problems is sin. And we don’t have to look very far to find sin; it is within you and me.
You have sinned and have been sinned against. Your life has been or will be dramatically impacted by sin. Sooner or later each one of us feels the impact. It could be the death of a loved you. Maybe it is the unfaithfulness of a friend or lover. Or maybe it is a dumb decision you made that hurt the people you love.
“But, God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” –Romans 6:8 ESV. When you were at your messiest, Jesus took you as you were and chose to love you. You and I do not deserve the love of a perfect and holy God like Jesus. The Bible confirms this statement. Jesus came “full of grace and truth” – John 1:14 ESV. The truth is that you were a mess, are a mess or are one dumb decision away from becoming a mess. But our God through Jesus chose to show us grace and loved us while we were still a mess.
Come to Jesus as you are. He will love you more than you ever thought you could be loved. He will take you to a higher place than you ever thought you could go. Jesus isn’t just a great Savior; he is Lord of heaven and earth. You are loved by the great almighty.
And for crying out loud, show someone else some love, even when they are a mess and don’t deserve it. That is exactly what Jesus did for you.
First published Feb. 3, 2016
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.