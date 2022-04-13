I’m going to be honest here. I do a lot of faking it ‘till I make it.
And frankly, half the time I don’t know how convincing my “faking it” even is, so any feedback on my budding acting career would be welcome, indeed.
Part of this “faking it” includes pretending I know what the heck people are talking about at any given point. And in my office, there are a few people a couple generations older than me who consistently use a phrase that, honestly, I had to Google.
“They’re not seeing the forest for the trees.”
Come on now. You’re telling me that, first of all, that sentence is even grammatically correct? Of COURSE I don’t know what it means. But I’ve nodded along knowingly, faking it.
Well, last week I went to a Region 8 planning meeting-slash-lunch in Keyser. I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew that the chances were high I’d be the youngest one there and that – surprise, surprise – I’d have to pretend I knew what was going on throughout Region 8, at least a little bit.
You know, fake it ‘till I made it. Back to my car and back to Romney.
I was one of the youngest people there, and the group as a whole (complete with representatives from Mineral, Hardy, Grant AND Hampshire counties) blew through a lot of topics.
Look: I’m not an infrastructure whiz. I’m not a Corridor H expert. I don’t know a thing about stormwater management, and I considered saying “bless you” when one of the Mineral County representatives started talking about “Northrop Grumman.”
It’s taken me 2-and-a-half years to make sense of stuff like school bonds and town councils; I wasn’t going to understand the inner business workings of an entire region after a BLT and some fries.
It was a little daunting to know virtually nothing. Everyone was super nice to me, and I decided that one of the best ways to “fake it” was to keep fairly quiet. Better to be silent and thought the fool, than open your mouth and remove all doubt, right?
As a group, we all began discussing the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats facing our region. It became obvious to me that the benefit of this discussion (called a SWOT analysis – not to be confused with SWAT analysis, which is how Grandpap was always so good at smushing the flies on the 1st try) was to offer a well-rounded view of the region.
Not just the good stuff. There’s a lot of good stuff here (the kind people, the culture, the natural beauty and the fairly low crime rate, just to name a few), but that doesn’t negate the bad OR the ugly of the region that exist as well.
This is where the forest and the trees come in.
Sometimes, in my jaunts to meetings here and there as well as in casual conversation with folks, it’s easy to see their pride in their area. The “good stuff” is amazing, the community is passionate and the people are awesome. But when it comes to growing and improving the region, focusing solely on the “good stuff” isn’t going to get us anywhere.
If we do that, then WE aren’t seeing the forest for the trees. In fact, we may be ignoring the forest altogether. Especially with the primary election coming up, there really isn’t a better time to start looking at the forest as a whole.
We have to see our region, and Hampshire County itself, as more than JUST the sum of the good. The bad and the ugly are just as important to acknowledge, consider and address, and having a well-rounded view of what we’re dealing with is the 1st step.
You know, for the sake of our collective forest here.
