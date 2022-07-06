This is an eclectic week with many different ideas and shortcuts for your yard.
• If you know someone who is turning over a new leaf by starting an exercise program or a new diet, how about giving them something that is also beginning?
Take one of your cuttings and plant it in a pot or buy a new plant and give it to your friend. She can watch it take shape just as she does. It is a visual reminder of your support for her effort. This works for men, also.
• We always have many praying mantis on the winter jasmine by the porch and I find them on the swing all the time. They are very tiny now and it will be a while until they become adults.
Praying mantis have a limited lifetime of 6 or 7 months and until this year, I was not aware of the fact that they prey on hummingbirds. When I find them this year, I will move them to the back yard where there are no hummingbird feeders and this winter, their egg casings will be transported to another garden. There are lots of other places for them to live.
And lastly, since praying mantis are generalist predators, meaning they eat both “good” and “bad” insects, they’re not particularly effective as a biological insect control.
• I try to cut flowers early in the day, but roses are the exception to that rule. They will live longer if cut much later in the day. And although they can be nasty, leave the thorns on to get maximum life from those cut blooms.
As always though, strip off the leaves when you cut them. I know, I know. The thorns are right there also, but the leaves need to come off, just do it very carefully.
• Hot dry weather brings out the red spider mites. Check your roses and marigolds regularly for the pale green discolorations on the leaves.
One way to check is to hold a white sheet of paper underneath a leaf and briskly tap it. If they’re there, the tiny crawling mites will drop on the paper. If you have only a few, a forceful direct spray of water will discourage them.
If your annuals are severely infested, either remove and destroy the plants or consult someone at Southern States or Tractor Supply about effective pesticides. An expert can tell you what works best as a preventive for your roses so you aren’t constantly having to deal with spider mites and other rose pests.
• This is also Japanese beetle time. Since they are especially fond of overripe fruit and deteriorating flower blossoms, one way to help eliminate them is to remove flower blossoms as soon as they begin to fade (which is always a good idea) and all fruit as soon as it is ripe.
After taking these precautions, go out daily and knock offenders off their perches and into a wide-mouthed jar of soapy water.
• Many of our hanging plants need watered twice a day on these really hot days. The porch planters are shaded in the afternoon so they’re not as much of a worry as the ones on the deck who get full sun all afternoon.
For some reason the soil in the Boston fern dries out quickly, even though it’s in full shade, so I always check it in late afternoon. You should fertilize on a regular schedule, after watering, and always in the morning.
• And speaking of water, eliminating stagnant water will greatly reduce the number of mosquitoes in your area. In case you forgot, a pot of citronella on your porch or patio will keep the mosquitoes away also.
I have some incense sticks that I burn now and then. I have no idea where I got them, but for some reason I bought a lot of them. They keep the insects at bay also.
• This is peach season at Spring Valley and, as always, they are really tasty. Cling peaches are first, but the freestones are close behind.
We allow them to soften at room temperature for a day or so, then refrigerate to maintain them at this stage and halt the ripening process.
