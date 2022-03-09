Today, for our Lenten Luncheon meditation, we want to look at another of the “I Am” statements of Jesus. This one is found in John Chapter 10, where Jesus says “I Am the Door.” Jesus makes this statement as part of a parable about shepherds, the care needed by sheep and how such an illustration applied to His audience.
I learned a song years ago in Sunday School called “One Door.” Some of you may know it. If not, it is easy to learn. It goes like this:
“One door and only one, and yet its sides are 2 / Inside and outside, on which side are you? One door and only one, and yet its sides are 2. / I’m on the inside, on which side are you?”
Jesus was very good at utilizing illustrations from the life of His hearers. Since His audience was familiar with the raising and care of sheep, it made perfect sense for Him to compare His care for His followers with that which a shepherd gives to his sheep.
Our text is found in John 10:1-10.
(“1 Jesus said, ‘Most assuredly, I say to you, he who does not enter the sheepfold by the door, but climbs up some other way, the same is a thief and a robber. 2 But he who enters by the door is the shepherd of the sheep. 3 To him the doorkeeper opens, and the sheep hear his voice; and he calls his own sheep by name and leads them out. 4 And when he brings out his own sheep, he goes before them; and the sheep follow him, for they know his voice. 5 Yet they will by no means follow a stranger, but will flee from him, for they do not know the voice of strangers.’” John 10:1-5 NKJV)
Various commentators tell us that at this time sheep were kept at night in a sheepfold so that wild beasts and robbers could not harm or steal them. The sheepfold was surrounded by a wall and was entered into by a gate or door guarded by a gatekeeper, who only admitted shepherds whose flocks were kept in that fold.
The shepherd to whom one of the flocks belonged would enter by the door when he wanted to see or get his sheep, and the gatekeeper would recognize him and open the door for him. Only a thief or robber would climb over the wall to get at the sheep.
The sheep knew their own shepherd and of course they trusted him. When they heard his voice, they recognized it, and when he called them to follow him, they willingly did so. If a stranger came and called them, they were not deceived, and they would not follow.
Verse 1 contrasts the true shepherd with thieves and robbers who climb into the sheepfold because their purpose is selfish and evil.
In verse 5, Jesus contrasts the true shepherd with a stranger who tries to get the sheep to follow him, but has no right to the sheep.
Next, the metaphor changes slightly to make other applications.
(“6 Jesus used this illustration, but they did not understand the things which He spoke to them. 7 Then Jesus said to them again, ‘Most assuredly, I say to you, I am the door of the sheep. 8 All who ever came before Me are thieves and robbers, but the sheep did not hear them. 9 I am the door. If anyone enters by Me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture. 10 The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.’” John 10:6- 10 NKJV)
In verses 1-5, Jesus was the Shepherd. In verses 6-10, He is the gate or “door.” While in the 1st part of our text, the shepherd led the sheep out of the fold, in the 2nd part He is the entrance to the fold that leads to proper pasture.
This section echoes Jesus’ words in John 14:6 that He is the only Way to the Father and to salvation. As some shepherds during this time period slept in the gateway to guard the sheep and so became a door, Jesus here pictures Himself as the door.
In verses 9 and 10, we find that belief in Jesus as the Messiah is the only way of being saved from sin and receiving eternal life. This concept is taught by the Master throughout His teaching ministry.
Also, Jesus Christ is the 1 true source for the knowledge of God and the only basis for eternal security.
Jesus says in verses 27-29 of this chapter, “My sheep hear my voice and I know them and they follow Me. And I give unto them eternal life, and they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them out of my hand. My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all; and no one is able to snatch them out of my Father’s hand.” -John 10:27-29 NKJV)
Jesus is the “door of the sheep.” They are His sheep. He knows them and calls them by name. From the foundation of the world it has been God’s plan for Christ to come into the world and to give His life as a ransom for sinners.
Only those who have trusted Him as savior are admitted to the sheepfold. Why? Because they are His.
When Jesus spoke of Himself as the door of the sheep, He was on familiar ground with His hearers. Jesus is the door. Note that He did not call Himself “a” door, but “the” door.
There is no other. He is the entrance to the sheepfold. He is ‘the’ door of the sheep. That is why He said: “I am the door.” Jesus is the only door that opens to salvation.
(“Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we must be saved.” Acts 4:12 NIV)
Jesus is the only door that opens to peace and security. He is the only door that allows the sheep to come in and to go out without difficulty or danger.
This was a common Jewish phrase which meant the sheep were safe and secure. Jesus brings to the believer safety and security and peace and tranquility.
Jesus is the only door that opens to the abundant life.
Much of this was captured centuries ago by a shepherd named David from the point of view of the sheep. “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures. He leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul. He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake.” Psalm 23:1-3 KJV
