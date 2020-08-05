“The Lord is not slow in keeping His promise, as some understand slowness. He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.” [2 Peter 3:9]
In the 1860s, perhaps Abraham Lincoln said it best. He stated that this nation would not be destroyed by foreign enemies from the outside. It would be destroyed by those right here among us. Those who do not value anyone or anything, but only act out of their own vain and selfish ambitions.
Sadly, there are those who thrive on the upheaval in our country today. They want to see a lack of unity and cooperation. They want to destroy civility and fuel hate. They want to annihilate history and sow a future that will lead to the utter destruction of the principles our nation was founded upon.
Folks, this is how to slowly build a narcissistic and Godless culture.
Tearing down statues of the past, rioting and looting will solve nothing. Defunding and doing away with police will only create anarchy. Let us learn from history, especially this current history we are living out, that it may not repeat itself.
Furthermore, our country would not be facing this current turmoil if all would just lay down differences, disagreements, the narcissistic “It’s all about me” agenda and truly follow the admonition of scripture. “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves. Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others.” [Philippians 2:3-4]
Throughout my childhood, when someone hurt or wronged me, my mother would tell me (and I hated hearing it) to pray: “It’s me, it’s me, O Lord, standing in the need of prayer.”
What she was attempting to get through my thick head (it finally made it there) was that I could not control how others conducted themselves. However, with God’s help, I could change my attitude and the way I allowed it to affect me.
It doesn’t matter whether you are male or female, the color of your skin, your political party or your economic status. Jesus said, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” [John 3:16]
We all matter…. He tells us so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.