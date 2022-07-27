The recent rains were very beneficial for all of our plants, especially the new Asiatic lilies and the hibiscus we planted.
We had a hibiscus for years that was doing well until the deer ate it to the ground. This year we found a nice one at Weber’s half-off sale, so we placed it in a fenced area where the lilies are and the deer are not.
Although roses have never been my thing (I am a cut flower person and they have many reasons to make cutting them a challenge), Larry loves them and earlier in the season we had a chance to transplant a rose in a color I had not seen before.
It floundered for a couple weeks until we cut it down nearly to the ground. Now it has a lot of new growth and there is finally hope for it.
Sometimes cutting a plant way back will ease the stress of transplanting and stimulate new growth. I hesitated to do that because of the very hot days we were having, but it was going to die for sure if we didn’t.
Fortunately, with a lot of TLC and watering, it is surviving and doing well. Let me just say it will be a plant we enjoy from the porch and not inside in a vase.
We are right in the middle of the dog days of summer, the hottest and muggiest part of the season. I have heard folks comment that the dog days of summer refer to their lethargic animals during that time.
While all of our 4-legged friends may be listless in this oppressive heat, the actual reason for the name has to do with the night sky during a specific time period and nothing to do with them.
In ancient times, the Chinese, the Native Americans and the Europeans all saw different pictures in the sky. The constellations we see in the sky now were mapped out by the Europeans.
They saw images of bears, (Ursa Minor and Ursa Major), the twins (Gemini), a bull (Taurus) and others, including the little dog and the greater dog (Canis Minor and Canis Major). The brightest of the stars in Canis Major is Sirius, the Dog Star.
In summer, Sirius rises and sets with the sun (a conjunction) and the ancients believed its heat added to the heat of the sun, creating the stretch of hot sultry days. Therefore, 20 days before and 20 days after the conjunction of Sirius with the sun are the “dog days,” after the Dog Star.
Now, the constellations today are not in exactly the same place as they were in ancient times and today the dog days are the 3rd of July through the 11th of August.
We also know the hot days are not due to any added radiation from a faraway star, but rather a direct result of the earth’s tilt. And that, folks, is our astronomy lesson for today.
Your chrysanthemums should be growing well. The time for pinching them back is over, but they would benefit from a light dose of fertilizer every 2 weeks from now until bloom time. Ours returned late, but they should be fine in September.
Snapdragons should be pinched back when they’re done blooming to promote a 2nd flush of blooms. Tall perennials need staked to prevent any wind damage.
Sow seeds of hollyhocks, English daisies, foxgloves, violas, Canterbury bells and sweet William now for blooms next year.
To produce the largest dahlia flowers, the main stems should be kept free of side shoots, allowing only the terminal bud to develop. I have never raised any large showcase dahlias, but we had smaller varieties in our window boxes for years.
This year we have some colorful variegated petunias in those boxes. Unfortunately, I forgot to check to see if they were self-cleaning.
Self-cleaning means the flowers will fall off when they’ve finished blooming. A huge help if you have a lot of them, which I do and they aren’t.
The Friends of the Library are getting ready for the Peach Festival, Aug. 5, 6 and 7. Stop at our table in front of the library and purchase some raffle tickets to win a beautiful hand quilted 51- by 32-inch cathedral window U.S. flag suitable for indoor hanging, 2 seats on the Potomac Eagle or a night at the Kool Wink for a family of 4.
We also have gift certificates for our local restaurants, beauty salons and our local auto parts stores. Plus, buy 5 raffle tickets, and get a Spring Valley peach or apple free. Come by and see us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.