Sally Mullins

The recent rains were very beneficial for all of our plants, especially the new Asiatic lilies and the hibiscus we planted.

We had a hibiscus for years that was doing well until the deer ate it to the ground. This year we found a nice one at Weber’s half-off sale, so we placed it in a fenced area where the lilies are and the deer are not.

