I find trusting to be a rare gift – to both give and receive. When I reach out and offer my trust to another, I am exposing myself – warts and all – and that can be scary to say the least. Recently, I read in both Jeremiah and in Luke passages that remind me in whom I am to place my trust in and why.
The Old Testament reading is from Jeremiah 32. That reading, coupled with the Luke reading, have the theme of TRUST. Trust in God. Trust in God even when the circumstances indicate that in doing so, you might come across as foolish to those watching. Trust in God and not solely on your own resources.
Certainly, Jeremiah’s actions might have caused some folks to turn their heads in disbelief. The preceding verses gives us the conversation Jeremiah had with King Zedekiah, in which he tells the king that Israel will be a conquered nation. Because of this prophecy and urging the king to just surrender, Jeremiah is imprisoned by the king. For in giving that advice, he was committing treason.
And what does Jeremiah do during these times? He purchases land from a cousin. Following the commandment of God that he do so, he not only buys the land, he does it in a very public manner. He goes one step further and tells his friend, Baruch, to place the deed in an earthen jar for safety and preservation. I’m certain there were folks saying, “Doesn’t he realize there’s soon to be a new sheriff in town? That deed is not worth the paper it is printed on.” But, Jeremiah did so because he believed in what God had told him: “Houses and fields and vineyards shall again be bought in this land.” He not only believed, he trusted. That deed would serve as a symbol that one day, one day, land transfers and house sales would once again take place in Israel.
He trusted to the point of stepping out in faith and purchasing land. Jeremiah reminds us that what we see, what we are experiencing, may well not be what will be our circumstances forever. For many of us, our present circumstances are not great. Health concerns, worry about the uncertainties of life: economic, social, political – all of these can distract us from our calling. Each of us have had the call of Christ; I don’t believe we would be reading this reflection if that were not the case. I think one of the reasons we attend churches or other houses of worship is to hear once more that message of hope and trust as we listen to the scriptures read; sing the songs and pray, as we worship together. And while we know that for this season, nothing has changed, we leave strengthened to face those challenges with more assuredness that we are not facing them alone.
Jeremiah tells us that we are not only not alone, but that the future is in God’s hands, despite what we see around us. And I also know this is not easy to accept. I think this is why Christ Jesus reminds us that the future is not in our hands, and worrying about it is useless. Matthew 6: 26-27 “ Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? And which of you by worrying can add a single hour to your span of life?”
Full disclosure here: I’m still working on that.
In our Luke passage, Christ Jesus reminds us of 2 things: where to put our trust and what we should be about. The story of Lazarus and the rich man is not so much about the evils of having wealth as it is about how easy it is to think that what we do; what we amass, can met all our needs – in both this life and the life hereafter. It reminds me that in my comfortable lifestyle that I have been blessed with, I can sometimes not see, really see, those in need around me. I can think, “I rose from humble beginnings, so can everyone else.” And then I am confronted by one who did not have a home where a personal relationship with God was stressed; where there was no Mother who believed and taught by example that God would provide; that people were kind and family was so very important. And then the scales of my smugness fall from my eyes and I say, “O Lord, there but for your grace go I.”
I believe very strongly that the God I serve loves me, protects me and hears me because I am one of his beloved ones. But, I also believe that God looks upon me no differently than he looks upon all of his children. I believe that God equips me to use my gifts and talents to lift others up when the opportunity presents itself. I am called to go forth trusting in the day and days to come that God is in control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.