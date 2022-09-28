Pastor Alanna McGuinn

I find trusting to be a rare gift – to both give and receive. When I reach out and offer my trust to another, I am exposing myself – warts and all – and that can be scary to say the least. Recently, I read in both Jeremiah and in Luke passages that remind me in whom I am to place my trust in and why.

The Old Testament reading is from Jeremiah 32. That reading, coupled with the Luke reading, have the theme of TRUST. Trust in God. Trust in God even when the circumstances indicate that in doing so, you might come across as foolish to those watching. Trust in God and not solely on your own resources.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.