Lana Koontz

Congratulations to the Hampshire Review for being named West Virginia’s best big weekly newspaper, and has received this title for 5 years in a row. Did you read all the awards they came home with? It’s amazing how this small town can put out such a big paper. It is a privilege to write a community letter and be a part of it. 

Congratulations to Jim King on his retirement from 15 years with the Review. Jim was very kind when I would call in about a problem with my letter. Enjoy your retirement. 

