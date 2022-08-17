Congratulations to the Hampshire Review for being named West Virginia’s best big weekly newspaper, and has received this title for 5 years in a row. Did you read all the awards they came home with? It’s amazing how this small town can put out such a big paper. It is a privilege to write a community letter and be a part of it.
Congratulations to Jim King on his retirement from 15 years with the Review. Jim was very kind when I would call in about a problem with my letter. Enjoy your retirement.
I was very sorry to read in Beverly Malcolm’s column the passing of Terri Santymire. Sympathy is extended to her family and friends. I knew Terri and Mike when they lived in Oldtown. Terri was a very kind and loving person and will be missed.
I enjoyed seeing all the happy dogs and their proud owners in last week’s issue. There are a lot of well-loved dogs in good homes. I wish all dogs in shelters could find a good home.
Birthday wishes to Michele Embrey who celebrate on the 17th.
Also, birthday greetings to Norma Shanholtzer, who now lives in Smithburg and gets the Review, on the 25th.
Amanda Koontz visited with her cousin Veronica Hedrick in Martinsburg over the weekend.
Randy Koontz and Jeff Platt spent this past Sunday in the Altoona area, Tyrone and Crescent visiting the train sites. They had lunch at the Texas Roadhouse.
