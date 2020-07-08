So just how much effort should a parent, or parents, put forth in order to get their children to church? From the time I was 2 years of age, my parents took me to church. It wasn’t a matter of asking whether or not I wanted to go to church, it was a given fact that unless I was sick, I was going to church. For some reason, as children we weren’t given a vote in such matters. So every Sunday morning and evening, as well as every Wednesday night, we knew where we were going to be. And, if there were special revival meetings being held, you could count on the fact that we were going to be in church for those services, also.
But it seems that as time progresses, there is always someone, or a bunch of someones, who come along and tell us how we should raise our children in light of how things are in today’s world. Apparently, no one ever told my parents that forcing us to go to church would be bad for us and cause us to turn out to be rebellious infidels in the long run. But then again parenting skills have changed drastically over the decades since I was still under my parents’ roof.
I have known parents who believed strongly that children should never be told “no” because it would stunt their desire to be ambitious and creative. And it appears today that a large number of parents aren’t sold on the idea of making their children go to church.
I must confess that I did at times resent being in church when many of my friends were meeting somewhere for a good game of backyard football. But for the most part, even adults knew back then that it would do no good to schedule Little League baseball or mini-T football, which we never had when I was growing up. They knew they wouldn’t be able to get enough players because the biggest majority of the kids would be in church.
Today, we have to consider which kids have baseball, basketball, soccer, track, volleyball or football before we schedule an event. Games are even scheduled early on Sunday afternoons, forcing parents to take their children out of church early or to not bring them at all.
I really believe that if enough parents would make it known that their children would not be playing sports if they were required to miss church in order to do so, more consideration would be given to when the games were scheduled.
So am I condoning telling children that they are going to go to church even if it means missing a ball game? I am. In short, for 2 reasons. The first reason is because giving our children a good spiritual foundation is crucial to their overall upbringing.
I was raised in the church, but once I became an adult I wasn’t always faithful to my spiritual heritage. But whenever I found myself facing crisis situations and I needed someone to run to, I had a good foundation and knew that God would always be there for me no matter what. Today, children aren’t being given that foundation because a large number of parents are afraid to tell their children that they will go to church as long as they are under their parent’s authority.
Secondly, not making our children go to church is teaching them that all of these other things are more important than God and church. Then when their kids get to be teenagers, parents are surprised to find out that their children aren’t really interested in God or in going to church. Falling flat on my face more than once during my early adult years reinforced in me the need for a good spiritual upbringing.
And if there were a 3rd reason for taking their children to church when they are young, it would be that they learn who the authority figure is in the household.
It’s time that parents step up to the plate again and be the parents, and let their children be children. After all, kids are too young to be making these kinds of decisions this early in life. That’s the parent’s job. They may resent it at the time, but the day will come when they will appreciate it.
First published July 8, 2015.
