As it is often said, “fools rush in where angels fear to trod,” so by the end of this column I may be considered to be the fool.
It often depends upon the stance. The stance is defined as how one stands at a particular time.
For instance, how a golfer stands when preparing to tee off may be different than when he or she is attempting to play out of a patch of high grass.
But a stance involves more than one’s physical posture. It can also involve the stand a person takes on a particular subject.
Political candidates most often receive votes based upon their stand on issues such as abortion, same-sex marriage, gun control, etc.
Likewise, folks tend to navigate to one church or another based upon the doctrinal stance a certain church adheres to.
The stance can make or break a preacher just like it can make or break a political candidate.
However, there is one thing that befuddles me through and through. One’s stance on an issue can also determine whether or not a friendship can stand the test of time.
Even churches are no exception to the rule. One would think that Christians would be able to overcome the tendency to let different opinions affect relationships. I have made countless numbers of good friends over the years through the church world. Sad to say, I have also lost countless numbers of friends over the many years over a stand myself or someone else has taken on a particular issue.
I’m not sure what it is but it seems that many folks can only be good friends with those they tend to agree with for the most part.
I have seen political issues divide churches. As well, I have seen social and spiritual issues do the same thing.
The old adage is, “so let’s just agree to disagree” and go ahead and work together. But I, as well as others, have a tendency to dig my heels in and prepare for battle when it comes to issues that I consider to be of major importance.
I cannot waiver when it comes to my stance on abortion, both Biblically and politically. I believe strongly that we as Christians have a spiritual and moral obligation to stand up for the rights of the innocent children who cannot stand up for themselves.
Unfortunately one’s stance on a particular subject can cause others to misunderstand a person’s overall position on the subject.
For instance I know what I believe to be the Biblical stance on the issue of same-sex marriage and on homosexuality, per sae, but that doesn’t have to make me a bigot. I can still be friends with those who are on the opposite side of the issue.
I’m sure it’s understood by my stance on certain issues that I am a staunch Republican but that doesn’t mean I don’t have some Democratic friends. Lord knows I don’t understand them quite often anymore but I’m not throwing out the friendship. I just find that we are better off if we don’t discuss politics when we are together.
Taking the stand that I do on many of the issues, I feel pretty certain in saying that I won’t be invited to speak at a Democratic convention anytime in the near or distant future.
We are quick to take issue with preachers today because of their Biblical stance on certain issues but there have always been watchmen placed on the spiritual walls to guard our Biblical standards.
The question today rings out, “so what says my interpretation of the scriptures is correct?” Well, I do, which is why I take the stands I do on various issues. And I’m the one who is going to have to answer to God on whether or not I remain true to my convictions.
But hey, just because we don’t agree on “the stance” doesn’t mean that I would refuse to let those who disagree with me buy me breakfast, lunch or dinner. And it doesn’t mean we couldn’t set down and enjoy a nice conversation on the weather or whatever. We just may have to agree not to discuss religion or politics.
