Did you know? There actually are today about 1,500 shepherds in the U.S. Most come as guest workers from Chile, Mexico or Peru.
These shepherds can hold year-round jobs, bringing their sheep down to the farm for lambing all winter and up to the desert in spring.
In addition to a person who tends a flock of sheep, the word “shepherd” can also be used to describe someone who guides or mentors others by giving them advice. It could be a friend, a parent, a relative, a teacher, or a pastor.
When Jesus says, ‘I am the good shepherd” (John 10:11) he is speaking in a culture familiar with a shepherd who literally tends a flock of sheep.
In early morning he — or sometimes she — would lead the flock from the fold, to a spot where they were to be pastured. Here he would watch them all day, taking care, with the assistance of dogs, that none of the sheep strayed, and if any for a time eluded his watch and wandered away from the rest, he would he would seek till he found and brought it back.
Sheep need water regularly, and a shepherd would guide them to a stream or to a well dug and furnished with troughs.
At night he would bring the flock home to the fold, counting them as they passed under the rod at the door to assure that none were missing. His labors did not always end with sunset. Through the night he had to guard the fold from the attack of wild beasts, or the wily attempts of a prowling thief.
In the Biblical lands, the nomadic culture in which the pastoral life prevailed would give way to life in villages such as Nazareth, and later great cities like Jerusalem.
But the term of shepherd remained, evolving in time to “pastor,” referring to a leader in temporal affairs, or to a spiritual leader. Such a role would turn out to be just as challenging and full of risk as that of the earlier shepherd at his tasks.
So in the 40-some Bible verses that refer to God as shepherd, such as the 23rd Psalm (“The Lord is my shepherd”), more and more the word is used figuratively to speak of one who is charged with the protection, care and nurture of a people, often incurring some hardship or danger to oneself.
Such was the calling to which Jesus responded, the mantle he took on and bore, the burden he freely accepted, the sacrifice he offered out of the love of God that was in Him.
Early on in my journey seeking to follow Jesus, I looked to him — the born, crucified, and now risen Jesus the Christ — as the great shepherd, the true shepherd of us all. And I came to see myself as one of his sheep dogs, called to assist Jesus Christ in chasing after any “sheep” who had wandered from the flock, helping to herd them safely back into the fold.
A worthwhile enough calling, I thought: to run around through the brambles, bark at the strays and nip at their heels, and wag my tail whenever the shepherd would pat me on the head.
But some years along in this adventure, I came to take to heart — into my own heart — the Spirit of that Risen Savior, alive in me and alive in so many others I would encounter. I came to see that Jesus the great shepherd was not just a profound and divine exemplar for us from the annals of history, but a living holy presence, animating his followers and, for that matter, all of Creation into becoming, day by day, the foundation of the Kingdom of God that is very near and is to come.
And if Christ is with us and within us, it means that the call to care for, minister with, and be pastor to one another is an essential part of our identity in Christ.
The Spirit of the Great Shepherd is in every one of us. Let us be shepherds to friend and stranger alike, for we all are of the flock of the One who loves and cares for us all.
