“I don’t know why preachers get tired or discouraged; all they do is preach a sermon or 2 on Sunday. Anyone should be able to do that with no problem.”
Some look at pastors in that manner while others look at them a little more realistically.
No matter how we perceive them to be, the truth is they are as human as anyone else and they do get tired and, yes, they even get discouraged at times.
We don’t like to admit at times that those shepherds who are looked at as caretakers of the flock ever struggle with anything that has to do with spiritual issues.
Pastors are supposed to be spiritually up at all times, ready to answer any question, fix any problem and take care of any spiritual issue that arises within their congregation.
The Bible tells us that confession is good for the soul and I guess it’s okay for me to confess that I, for one, do get tired at times. In fact, I even have to fight off discouragement from time to time. I feel pretty sure that I’m not the only pastor who could confess these same things.
The Bible tells us of a great spiritual leader in the scriptures who struggled with getting tired to the point that it almost caused Israel to lose a great battle with the Amalekites.
In Exodus 17 the Amalekites came to fight against Israel and as long as Moses, who was up on the mountain, kept his hands in the air with the rod of God then Israel was winning the battle.
According to the scriptures, Whenever Moses’ hands would get tired, then Aaron and Hur took a stone and put it under Moses and he sat on it. That was nice of them to say the least, but Aaron and Hur also got on each side of him and held up Moses’ hands so Israel would prevail.
I heard a preacher preach one time that Aaron represented the associate pastor and Hur represented the youth minister. But realistically, they represent anyone who walks in relationship with the caregiver.
Those who can tell when the leader is getting tired or under spiritual pressure and they weep whenever he weeps and they rejoice whenever they rejoice.
Some would argue that Moses didn’t have it so bad. All he had to do was hold his arms up, but Joshua was down on the battlefield actually fighting the physical battle.
Joshua was indeed fighting the physical battle, but Moses was engaged in a battle as well. He was engaged in a spiritual battle against the principalities and powers. Whether or not Joshua and his army won the battle depended on Moses being able to continue to have enough strength to help them win.
This was an example of a spiritual caretaker or pastor interceding on behalf of his people.
I was told just recently of a mainline denomination in which there are 82 churches without pastors in just one district. Why?
Pastors are wearing out. They are getting tired and discouraged. They feel they are spinning their wheels trying to win people to Christ and even in trying to win them to the church.
We, as a church, have failed to win the last 2 or 3 generations to Christ, therefore, the desire to attend church and to live for the Lord has dwindled over the many years.
Young people today — from children to youth to young adults — have grown up with no interest in church. Therefore, they do not instill an interest in spiritual things into their children.
A pastor’s calling seems at times almost impossible to fulfill because so many folks today don’t want to hear anything about God and the church.
Pastors today are fighting against so many outside influences that are grabbing the focus and attention of even regular church attenders.
A spiritual shepherd feels the weight of trying to keep things going at the church, keeping attendance up, keeping enough funds coming in to keep the church going and keeping the bills paid.
A pastor also is legitimately concerned about the eternal destiny of his parishioners and especially those who seem to have no interest in spiritual things at all.
There is a difference between a shepherd and a hireling. The Bible says the shepherd cares for his sheep, but the hireling works only for a paycheck. (revised version)
And so a note to all parishioners everywhere; take care of your pastors, be sensitive to their needs and to their heartaches. They really have more to do than just preach a Sunday sermon or 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.