Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

While playing a game during our recent Savage family summer vacation, our youngest daughter gave a clue, “It’s an emotion you feel when your tablet is fully charged and you’re eating a great big bowl of ice cream.” 

I guessed “happiness.” My mother-in-law offered “joy.” Eventually, our 12-year-old had enough of our incorrect guesses and revealed the actual answer was “bliss.”

