While playing a game during our recent Savage family summer vacation, our youngest daughter gave a clue, “It’s an emotion you feel when your tablet is fully charged and you’re eating a great big bowl of ice cream.”
I guessed “happiness.” My mother-in-law offered “joy.” Eventually, our 12-year-old had enough of our incorrect guesses and revealed the actual answer was “bliss.”
Of course, it was. There is no doubt in my mind that our youngest Savage would view a full bowl of ice cream as bliss, defined as “perfect happiness and the greatest joy.”
Our little girl is an extremely fussy eater, but not regarding frozen treats. Ice cream may be one of the only foods keeping her from being a full-fledged vegan vegetarian.
There have been times this summer when ice cream was the only food sustaining her energy and health.
Early in June, the orthodontist gave our little girl braces. They resulted in complaints of discomfort and pain. However, after the 1st week, I started to believe our youngest daughter was milking it a little as she continued to serve herself breakfasts of brownies and ice cream.
I reasoned if she could eat brownies, she could eat more traditional breakfast foods like French toast or pancakes. If ice cream were palatable, surely so would be a breakfast yogurt.
This reasoning wasn’t celebrated or initially embraced by our youngest Savage. The child loves her ice cream, no matter what time it’s served.
Recently, my husband took her to her flute lesson in my stead. Afterward, he brought her straight home.
When I returned that evening, our disgruntled little girl explained that her dad did not honor the traditional after-flute-lessons trip to Dairy Queen. I apologized and explained to my husband that flute costs the regular lesson fee plus an additional $5 for a weekly Blizzard.
After some discussion, I reminded him how early in our relationship, I used to persuade him to go to church on Sunday morning. The promise of Happy Hour right after the service at the bar next to our church was the primary factor in his decision to accompany me into the pew after a late Saturday night.
If it weren’t for that Chili’s half-priced appetizers and drinks on Sunday afternoon, who knows what Savage theological practices would look like? The Lord does work in mysterious ways.
There’s more than one way to encourage those around you to achieve perfect happiness and experience life’s greatest joys.
Maybe we find bliss intrinsically, just by doing what we should, or maybe bliss is found with a little nudge and the promise of a sweet treat.
One scoop or 2, if a chance to help others find their bliss is within our purview, shouldn’t we take it? Maybe it’s a trip to DQ after a challenging lesson or a trip to happy hour after a thought-provoking Sunday morning.
Either way, if it leads to the memories of perfect happiness or life’s greatest joy, isn’t it worth a scoop of bliss?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.