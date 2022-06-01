In a previous edition of Healthy Hampshire, I discussed how, ultimately, the responsibility for our health and the health of our community lies with ourselves.
Part of that responsibility is consulting a health provider when we have serious illness and seeing a health provider to obtain appropriate screenings for illnesses that may not be readily apparent but present, nevertheless.
Examples would be the initial stages of diabetes not severe enough to cause symptoms, and precancerous colonic polyps which would be too small to cause symptoms.
There are several important things to do in advance and at the time of your visit to a doctor, a nurse practitioner or a physician assistant.
First, when making an appointment, let the front office know the reason for the appointment and what problems need discussion, especially if it is not a follow up visit.
The people scheduling the appointments need to have some idea of how much time will be needed for a visit. Doing so will avoid having the practitioner request an additional follow up visit because there isn’t sufficient time to discuss all of the problems that need to be evaluated.
Second, show up.
Like the Multispecialty Clinic, most offices see patients by appointment. Sometimes missed appointments are due to last-minute, unforeseen circumstances that occur well after the appointment was originally made.
Regardless of the reason, it is only common courtesy to call ahead if an appointment is going to be missed. This allows the time slot to be used for another patient who needs to be seen.
If that’s not possible, or in the case of an appointment that was forgotten, it is also a matter of simple courtesy and respect to call and explain why the appointment was not kept.
Third, be on time.
This is very important. In fact, for an initial visit, it is better if a patient arrives early so that demographic and insurance information and clinical data such as medication lists and allergies can be reviewed.
Early arrival helps even follow-up visits proceed more smoothly if there are significant intervening events that occur between visits (such as hospitalizations, new allergies, or changes in medications) that require updating records.
I note some murmuring. “Why do you expect me to be on time when I end up waiting for you?”
Fair question, and the best answer I have is that you, the patient, have greater control over being on time than the practitioner does. Why? Well, things that make the practitioner late for your visit include patients scheduled ahead of you arriving late for their appointment, emergency events in the clinic (for example, a patient experiencing chest pains after getting in the exam room requiring additional unanticipated time to resolve), a patient for a routine visit who wants to discuss 3 or 4 additional problems not mentioned when the appointment was made.
Believe me, we don’t want to be behind schedule. Do your best to be prompt; we’ll do everything humanly possible to stay on time.
Fourth, know what medications you are taking, know what the doses are and most importantly, know why you are taking them.
If you don’t have an accurate current list of medications, bring the medication bottles with you. If another practitioner (such as a specialist or emergency department physician) has added, stopped or changed a medication dose, we need to know that (and if known, the reason for the change).
Fifth, if a practitioner asks you what happened during a specialist visit or emergency department visit, please don’t reply, “Don’t you have that on your records?”
There are 2 answers to that question. The simpler of the 2 responses is “No, we don’t” because we don’t. While there is some computer connectivity between different hospitals and clinics, that’s not always the case. Sometimes things don’t get faxed, or old records don’t get promptly sent.
The more complicated answer is “Yes, I do have that information, but I want to know what your understanding is of what happened during your visit.” What’s on the record of that visit and what your perception of what happened aren’t always one and the same.
Sixth, no politics.
Your visit to the practitioner is about your health and what affects it. Small talk is fine if it’s concise and the practitioner isn’t running late. Politics is irrelevant to the reason you’re in a medical exam room.
The late Woody Hayes, football coach at Ohio State, was enamored of the running game. He famously said, “Three things can happen when you throw a pass and 2 of them are bad” (an incompletion or an interception). Ditto for political discussion; the 2 bad things are you have a heated argument, and you waste time.
Seventh, be civil and courteous especially to the reception room staff.
They are important members of the clinic team. They cannot prescribe medications, they cannot make appointments for dates and times that are not unoccupied, and they cannot dispense medical advice. They are expected to treat patients respectfully and courteously and should receive the same from our patients.
Practitioners are jealous of the time they are allotted to spend with patients. If more clerical and administrative tasks are done before the M.D., P.A. or N.P. gets in the exam room, the more time they can spend evaluating your health.
Finally, not a responsibility, but a request. Forgive us practitioners for what may seem like a lack of eye contact or distraction. This is totally a function of using Electronic Health Records.
For the most part EHR programs are mainly designed, not for physician convenience, but to make coding, billing and records storage more efficient. Even those of us who are adept at touch-typing can’t keep our eyes completely off the computer screens during history taking.
Please bear with us, we’re doing the best we can.
The writer practices Internal Medicine in Hampshire County.
