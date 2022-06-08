A rule I generally try to live by (and really, there aren’t many) is the 2-minute rule.
No, that’s not in reference to food I’ve dropped on my floor. I live in my apartment. I know how often I clean the floors.
It’s actually my rule for commenting on other people’s appearances.
Basically, if the comment on the tip of your tongue about another person’s appearance isn’t something that can be fixed in 2 minutes, keep it to yourself.
Summer is a great time to revisit this rule, since it seems like a favorite summer pastime for some folks is to point out different things about the people around them.
“Her fake tan looks terrible.”
“Wow, he put on weight.”
“Those shorts are too short for her.”
“That’s an unflattering swimsuit.”
Look — human beings are a judgmental bunch. I get it. And not to get all technical or Emma-we-get-it-you-majored-in-communications, but as humans, our brains are always processing information, analyzing the information, and drawing conclusions or finding comparisons. It’s just how our brains work.
However, we can control ourselves. We aren’t animals.
Every summer, my family spends a week at the beach. And every summer, I get burnt to a crisp. Usually it’s pretty terrible – purple, splotchy, extremely painful.
One year, I had the shivers for 3 days straight. Wear sunscreen, kids.
But every year on vacation, without fail, at least once a day I’m faced with the “Wow, you really got torched, huh?”
Like, what am I supposed to say to that? A comment about my purple, splotchy, peeling skin is completely useless. It won’t clear up the sunburn. It won’t send me back in time to where I could have reapplied sunscreen to avoid crispiness altogether. It isn’t really funny, either, so what is it adding?
Um, that would be nothing. See my point? If it can’t be fixed in 2 minutes, why bring it up?
And as long as we’re talking about these sorts of rules, how about the “keep your hands to yourself” rule? It goes hand in hand with the 2-minute rule – if your comment is about something that can be fixed in 2 minutes, just bring it up. Don’t reach over to “help.”
In fact, don’t reach over to touch another person without warning, ever. Oh, my tag is sticking out of my shirt? Just tell me; I’ll fix it.
I have an eyelash stuck to my cheek? Point it out to me; I’ll brush it off.
Here’s one I get a lot: people coming up behind me and pulling hair off the back of my shirt. I’m a patient, gentle woman (most of the time), but I will fly directly off the handle if someone does that to me.
Listen to me very closely. I have thick, curly hair. I shed like a border collie. I also wear a lot of black (très chic, non?). Chances are, if you see me in a black shirt, I will have curly hair all stuck to my back.
And you may feel the urge to approach me, hand outstretched, to pull those rogue hairs off my shirt.
Control that urge.
Unless you are one of my very best friends or my mother, control yourself. Just say, “Hey, Emma, your hair is stunningly beautiful and luscious, but it looks like you’ve got some stray hairs stuck to your shirt.”
And then I can decide if I want to handle it myself or ask for your help.
I know people generally aren’t a fan of rules. I rewatched “Top Gun” (1986) this weekend, and while it reminded me how much I love beach volleyball, it also reminded me that some people just don’t like to follow rules. I get that.
But any rules about commenting on someone’s appearance or invading their personal space are probably rules we should follow.
