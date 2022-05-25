Everyone who gardens believes their way to garden is the right way. And you know what, for them it is, but maybe it’s not for you.
If you like pink flowers in with those red ones or purple with yellow, do it. Want tall ones in the front where you can see them, fine. There is not only one proper way to garden.
Do it for your own enjoyment, not for someone else and if your neighbors and friends don’t like it, offer some plant starts or cut them some flowers to take home.
Larry and I once landscaped a garden for a man who only wanted white flowers. I managed to talk him into a couple blue iris with white and green variegated leaves but that was it. Everything else was white.
Not my style, but it was his garden and he loved it. So who can say it was the wrong way to do it? If you love it, plant it. After all, it’s your garden.
Any time you work outside, you should cover your arms and legs. Many farmers have always worn long-sleeved shirts and long pants for bug and sun protection when they work in the fields.
Skin cancer has become more prevalent these days and it’s foolish not to use some protection. Lightweight shirts and pants will go a long way to help you avoid exposure and don’t forget to use sunscreen on your face.
Plan to plant some bold colored annuals in a container where you can see it from your windows. It’ll even brighten up a rainy day. Mix:
• Silver Dusty Miller with hot purple and pink petunias;
• Gold plumed Celosia and blue ageratum;
• Red plumed Celosia and white or blue salvia farinacea;
• Cherry red geraniums and blue petunias;
• Golden marigolds and pink begonias;
• Light yellow marigolds and fire engine red salvia.
Any of these combinations will stand out and make you smile. I’m smiling just thinking about them.
Soaking and saturating the rootball before planting new perennials in the ground, is very important. Many times you’ll find the soil they’re planted in is nearly impossible to wet completely, especially after it’s in the ground, and you may cause the plant undue stress from lack of water.
While it’s still in the container, give it a good start by placing it in a full bucket of water and leaving it there until there are no more bubbles rising from it. Then put it in the ground.
This is also a good thing to do with shrubs although you may need to fill the wheelbarrow with water and allow it to set in it overnight.
When you’re looking for tomato plants this year, it’s not necessary that they have blossoms when you buy them.
Sometimes it’s even better to pinch off any that are blooming (after you get it home, of course). A good root system is more important right now than blossoms. Without good roots, supporting flowers or fruit before it’s ready will make it more vulnerable to other problems better avoided at this point in its young life.
And always plant them deeper in the soil than they were in the pot.
Vegetables, herbs and fruits planted in a bed near the back door are what’s called a kitchen garden because they’re convenient for quick snips of herbs or picking a tomato for dinner.
There are many different varieties of veggies and herbs to choose from, but they all need space to grow. Read the tag because even one listed as a dwarf can get out of hand.
Make sure your kitchen garden gets at least 6 hours of sun a day and have a close water source. And while you’re at it, why not grow a few extra tomato and pepper plants for those folks down the road who can’t garden any longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.