I recently read a story in the Atlantic about the city of Rochester, Minn. Rochester, it seems, has a goose problem.
Not just a mascot problem in a city that features 18 5-foot-tall goose statues scattered about town, but regular and repeated conflict with actual geese. This is, in many ways, a problem of the town’s own making as residents have, often deliberately, cultivated this flock.
The cultivation of Rochester’s wild geese began about 100 years ago, when Dr. Charles Mayo — yes, he is connected to the Mayo Clinic — decided to keep a flock of 15 geese on his estate. These 15 geese quickly became 600 as they both reproduced and became friends with formerly migratory geese who decided to join them during the Rochester leg of their annual migration.
Then, in 1948, a new power plant came online, warming the lake enough to keep the geese happy year-round…so they stopped migrating entirely. By 1960, the flock had grown to more than 6,000 birds.
The size of this flock brought fresh attention, and with that, a discovery that these were not just any geese — they were a variety of geese that had been presumed extinct for more than 30 years.
This bolstered efforts to grow and protect the flock, whose population peaked around 20 years ago at about 40,000 birds before population control efforts brought it back down to about 6,000.
Even with the reduced population, geese are still the principal complaint to the city’s parks department. These poor parks department employees regularly have to close parks and beaches for cleanup as each of the 6,000 birds generates about 2 pounds of, let us just say, waste per day.
They also regularly receive calls about human-goose conflict. Unlike many other animals that thrive near people, geese do not scurry away. No, geese are far more likely to stand their ground, honking, hissing or even charging people, especially near their nests.
These are some of the traits of geese, albeit a different variety, which prompted early Christians in Scotland and Ireland to identify the wild goose, rather than the more common image of a dove, with the action of the Holy Spirit.
Last Sunday, June 5, was Pentecost, a day we celebrate the action of the Holy Spirit in the early church by remembering the day, roughly 50 days after Easter, when the Spirit descended upon Jesus’ disciples causing them to proclaim the word in all the languages of the Jewish diaspora.
Despite the magnitude of this event, often we think of the Spirit as a quieter voice, as the dove descending on Jesus at his baptism, or, to borrow from the Quakers, as still, quiet, voice of God.
There are times when that softly cooing dove, that still, quiet voice is enough to reach us, but more often, we do not listen to that still, quiet voice. We neglect that voice. We surround ourselves with so much other noise, so many other distractions that we do not cultivate the relationship that allows us to hear and respond to the still, quiet, voice of God.
We need something stronger to get our attention, and that is when we are confronted with a wild goose — a great, surprising, honking, hissing, even charging bird to finally catch our attention.
Unlike the city of Rochester which has, deliberately or not, cultivated their flock of wild geese, our encounters with the Holy Spirit take on that honking, hissing, charging character when we do not cultivate our relationship with God.
When we neglect, or reject the gentle nudge of the cooing dove, the Spirit grows into a wild goose…and when that is not enough, a 2nd, 3rd, 600th or 6,000th goose may follow.
Thanks be to God.
