These days, the weather is the prime topic — well, except for the virus. And unfortunately, neither can be ignored or taken for granted.
As for the virus, everyone needs to follow the guidelines that are set up to keep us safe. And we just have to accept the weather as it comes.
I previously mentioned that the year was just flying by and it occurred to me the reason was because we are not having the memory making milestones with our friends and families that we normally do. No lunches or dinners, concerts or movies. As we come into the holiday season, it’s easy to think we won’t have any good memories throughout the holidays, but it doesn’t have to be that way.
Life is what you make it.
This year instead of giving lots of expensive presents, how about spreading joy around in other ways. There are many families having a hard time this year, maybe your family is one of them, but that doesn’t make it a time to be sad.
Obviously, we are wearing masks and social distancing, but your family can still make a cake or cookies for grandma or the older couple down the road and leave it by their front door. Gather your family and sing a few Christmas carols by their house. You can even record it to send to your grandparents.
And don’t limit your group to immediate family. You can gather your friends and family from other areas, keep a safe distance and sing outdoors together, possibly recording as you go. Your kids can also plan a short concert with their friends on Zoom.
Now, I have to admit to being the worst when it comes to understanding how these things work, but I bet your kids can show you in a heartbeat. And, I guarantee everyone will have a good time putting it together and making memories.
Let’s begin the gift-giving ideas by focusing on ways to give interesting inexpensive gifts. I have always been someone for whom the thought behind a gift was worth much more than the monetary value.
On a nice warm sunny day, gather the children and go out and look for some pinecones. Choose ones that are intact and the larger the better. When you get them home, lay them out where it’s warm so they’ll dry.
After they’re dry, they make good tinder for starting a fire in the fireplace or even outdoors in a fire ring. You can add things that will make them catch fire quickly, but we’re being very basic this year.
Placed in a basket with a red bow on the handle, they’re a nice gift to set by the fireplace. Put the pinecones in a more rustic gift container for the outdoor bonfire.
Maybe this is the year to consider making a pinecone wreath. There are many simple ways to make them, so ask a friend for advice, pick up a book at the library or go online for instructions and ideas.
You will be surprised at how easy they are to make and it will last for years. We’re making memories, remember.
Just as with the wreaths, you don’t have to dry the pinecones if you want to make a peanut butter treat for the birds. Before you start with the peanut butter, tie a long string around the middle of each pinecone so you can hang it on a tree branch for the birds.
Then spread some inexpensive peanut butter deep into the wedges and all around the outside of the pinecone and it’s ready to go out. A half dozen or so in a box with tissue paper is a nice gift for a bird lover.
This is the time for evergreen wreaths and Christmas trees, and both are available in our area already. When you’re choosing the tree, look at it from all sides, check the height, give it a shake and look for fallen needles.
It is early in the season and if needles are falling now, look for another seller. Before you set up your tree, buy some Miracle-Gro for Christmas trees. It’s an easy way to keep your tree hydrated and the needles from falling. Read the instructions on the container and add it to the water as soon as you set the tree up.
Your Christmas tree holder should hold a gallon of water and the trunk needs to always be sitting in at least 2 inches of it. Have someone check the water level daily, adding water when necessary.
A large watering can will work well for that. (Maybe someone would like to decorate it.) Your tree will last longer if you place it in a cool area, away from any heat sources and out of the sun.
Spraying your evergreen wreaths and garlands with Wilt Pruf before you hang them on your door will extend the life of your greens by inhibiting moisture loss that can cause brown needles.
Ask at Tractor Supply or Southern States for both Wilt Pruf and Miracle Gro for Christmas Trees.
This should give you some gift ideas to make ahead of time. Make wise decisions when you go out and stay safe.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
