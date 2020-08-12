In our world of instant access to a mind-boggling amount of information, it’s easy to find facts.
But life is about more than just the bare facts. Life is about striving to have knowledge, understanding and wisdom. These 3 stages of learning allow us to make sense of the world around us.
Yet, even then, unless you are teachable, you may gain knowledge and understanding. But you will never reach the final stage of being wise. To be wise, you will have to be teachable.
You may want to ask yourself these 2 questions. Are you a teachable person? And what does it look like to be teachable in today’s digital age?
First, teachability means you are willing to receive instruction. We find this appeal in Proverbs 1:3. Here in the book of Proverbs, Solomon’s sayings were written down as a record of wisdom so that we may “receive instruction in wise dealing, in righteousness, justice, and equity.”
The emphasis here is not first of all on the information you are to learn. Instead, it’s on the willingness of the person to accept the instruction offered. One’s readiness to accept instruction has always been the best way for someone to gain knowledge and wisdom without suffering the consequences that experience delivers.
But, you must be teachable for this benefit to have its full effect. Are you willing to listen to those around you who can speak from a place of knowledge and experience?
Second, teachability means that you are a lifelong learner. Proverbs 1:5 says: “Let the wise hear and increase in learning and the one who understands obtain guidance.”
Notice the one who hears and increases their learning is identified as already being wise. Even after they have reached a mature stage of learning in life, they still have a desire to continue to follow the appeal to seek more wisdom.
A friend shared a story about an accomplished piano player on his way to New York City for a piano lesson. My friend commented that he was surprised by how far this man was willing to travel to teach a piano lesson.
The accomplished player’s response revealed a different motive; “I’m not going to give a lesson. I’m going to take one.”
Would you call yourself a lifelong learner?
One last thought about teachability. You must ground your reason for being teachable in your relationship with the Lord. Otherwise, it will be impossible to reach the right outcome.
Commentators often speak of Proverbs 1:7 as the theme of the book of wisdom. That verse reads, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge; fools despise wisdom and instruction.”
In this digital age, where more information than we could ever understand is at our fingertips, there is no wisdom more significant than the knowledge given to us by our creator.
When you come to the Lord with the correct attitude toward instruction, it will cause you to be teachable. And you will learn what it means to live as a life-long learner, as you ground your understanding in a personal relationship with the Lord.
Take some time today to consider if you are teachable. And remember, being teachable is a sign of wisdom.
