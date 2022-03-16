Although there are many lists of deer-proof plants, unfortunately no one can claim a plant is totally deer resistant.
If it’s cold enough and there is snow on the ground for a long period of time, a deer will eat anything it can find.
But let’s not allow that to stop us from doing what we can anyhow. Common plants on many deer-proof lists include Black-eyed Susans (Rudbeckia), floss flower (Ageratum) and bee balm (Monarda).
Other options include herbs. Deer tend to shy away from sage, oregano and thyme. More about herbs later.
Many of the deer-resistant groundcovers are also shade-tolerant, solving yet another landscaping challenge. I’ll start with Allegheny spurge (Pachysandra procumbens), which is among the most common perennial groundcovers used in deer control.
Allegheny spurge is indigenous to the Eastern U.S. and is therefore favored by enthusiasts of native plants. It should be grown in well drained soil rich in organic matter and kept well watered.
Although tolerant of sun, pachysandra is usually grown in shady areas. In full shade pachysandra’s foliage- is an attractive, dark green. The more sun it gets, the lighter the leaves become.
In spring it prepuces spikey, fragrant flowers ranging in color from white to pink and as fall approaches, the foliage becomes dappled with silvery flecks.
Pachysandra spreads via rhizomes and it’s easiest to divide when it begins growing in the spring.
Dig under your plants and inspect the rhizomes. Below each node you’ll see roots feeding some vegetation above. Make your cuts at these nodes to divide your plants.
All of the following groundcovers are such rampant opportunists that you may wish to take precautions to keep them in check. You’ll have to weigh your concerns about deer control against any concerns about their invasiveness before using these plants.
For short borders as well as a groundcover, try lilyturf (Liriope spicata), which reaches only about 1 foot in height. It likes water, but also prefers well-rained soil. Select a partially shaded area with soil rich in organic matter for best results.
This short ornamental grass has a spikey flower, ranging in color from white to lavender and in autumn it bears a dark berry.
Bugleweed, or ajuga (Ajuga reptans), is a perennial evergreen plant that grows low to the ground. It likes sun or part shade and is not fussy about soil so long as the drainage is good. It forms a dense mat and will provide you with colorful foliage — and purple flowers.
Unfortunately, the flowers are a huge attraction for bees, so be aware if anyone is allergic to bee stings. Due to its extensive underground runners, it is excellent for erosion control.
Creeping myrtle, or periwinkle (Vinca minor) is a shade-loving perennial groundcover traditionally planted under large trees, where lawn grass quickly gives up for lack of sufficient light. It only grows 3 to 6 inches high, but its trailing stems with evergreen leaves can be wide ranging.
The stems root at the nodes as they creep along the ground and spread rapidly to form an attractive, but invasive, groundcover. Periwinkle sports a bluish-lavender flower in spring and blooms intermittently throughout summer. It can be propagated by dividing the rhizomes also.
Periwinkle is one of my favorite groundcovers and we have actually spread the dog hair on top of it this winter in an effort to thwart the deer.
Deadnettle (lamium) is another invasive, shade-loving perennial needing good drainage. Deadnettle attains a height of 6 to 8 inches, forming an attractive dense mat. It puts out a yellow bloom, but is more often grown for its medium green foliage that is splashed with silver blotches. Once established, it is drought-tolerant.
Check your tubers and bulbs stored in the basement for soft spots and sprouts. Discard any with bad spots on them and move any that are sprouting to a cooler area.
Remember when you mow the lawn for the 1st time, don’t cut it too short, bag the clippings and put them right in the compost bin, or if you use a mulching mower, just leave them on the lawn. And when you’re raking leaves, run them over with the mower and add them to the compost pile too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.