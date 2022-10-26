A large crowd gathered at the Giffin Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at noon. They were saying goodbye to Kenneth Johnson of Bloomery. He is sadly missed by his family, friends, church and community.
Capon Chapel United Methodist Church and the Women of Faith will host a joint service at Capon Chapel, 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Come and join us.
The 4 Methodist churches on the Capon Bridge Charge will be holding a TRUNK OR TREAT event on the Capon Bridge Church parking lot. It will be held on Halloween evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
The destruction of historical Hook’s Tavern by fire has deprived the community of a landmark and a large part of our identity. It was a unique piece of a local family’s history and the loss is devastating.
Pastor Teresa Adams will hold an evening of worship in song at the Capon Bridge United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 29th at 6 p.m. Join us for a wonderful musical evening.
I am wondering if anyone else has noticed the lack of our furry friends; the woolly worms. In the fall they can be spotted everywhere but not this year. To date, I have counted 3. How can I predict the winter without them, and what does their absence mean?
