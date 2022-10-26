Brenda Hiett

A large crowd gathered at the Giffin Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at noon. They were saying goodbye to Kenneth Johnson of Bloomery. He is sadly missed by his family, friends, church and community.

Capon Chapel United Methodist Church and the Women of Faith will host a joint service at Capon Chapel, 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Come and join us.

