Native bees are indigenous to this country, unlike honeybees, which were imported from Europe. Unfortunately they’re in decline and one of the major reasons for this is suburban development that has all but destroyed many native plant habitats.
Now I know you’re saying you can’t save the bees by yourself, but if more of us plant gardens with native bee-friendly plants, it can’t hurt, right? The key word here is “native.”
I’m not going to make a list, but just look around at wildflowers like goldenrod and that will give you a start. Variety is important, but don’t just plant 1 of each species.
If you’re really short on space, choose 1 variety and plant several in small groups. In an ideal world, we’d all plant large gardens just for the bees, but we all know that’s never going to happen.
But this year how about planting just a few native plants. And instead of chopping them down, allow any plants like Joe Pye weed to grow along the edges of your property. Plant it and the bees will come.
Sprinkle wood ashes around berry bushes and fruit trees to enhance the sweetness of the fruit. A little around your peonies won’t hurt if you didn’t do it last year. As with everything you spread around your plants, moderation is always the best policy.
Now is the time to put systemic rose fertilizer, like Ortho, under your rose bushes. Work it into the soil around the roses and water it in well. It isn’t difficult to apply and it’s effective for about 6 weeks, but read the label to be sure you’re applying it correctly.
It’s a good idea to mark in your journal and on your calendar when you apply it and when it needs to be reapplied. Since it’s a systemic, it goes up through the roots into the plant and doesn’t wash off. Not only will the rose get fed, the systemic will also repel Japanese beetles, the bane of all rose growers.
False spirea (Astilbe) is a versatile, hardy plant. It likes partial to full shade but it will do all right with a little morning sun. Plant about 2 feet apart in a well drained area or a wet winter will create too much stress for them to survive.
Enrich the soil when you plant them and don’t forget to water. Flower plumes appear in June and July and plants come in sizes from 6 inches to nearly 5 feet tall. So read the label and be sure you get the size best suited to your site.
Whether it’s for the back of the border or a groundcover, astilbes can fit the bill. They need fertilizer about once a week and should be divided every 3 to 4 years to keep them looking good.
Propagate them by divisions and remove any winter debris before new growth shows in the spring. After blooming, cut the flower stems back and the foliage will stay nice all summer.
The botanical world can be truly mystifying as many times things aren’t what they seem to be. Here are a few facts you may not know and some unlikely family members.
Rosemary, sage, oregano, thyme and marjoram are all in the mint family. The female ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba) tree produces a nasty smelling fruit that will quickly make you regret planting it. (Because the trees don’t usually fruit until they are 20 years old with extensive root systems and considerable height, be sure you plant only male trees produced from known male cuttings.)
Some very attractive bromellad houseplants are members of the same family as pineapples and Spanish moss. Cashews are relatives of poison ivy and the irritant oil in the shell is why we always see cashews already shelled and roasted.
And of course, there’s that question about whether a tomato is a vegetable or a fruit. Botanically the tomato is a fruit because it contains seeds. But tomatoes are generally eaten with the main dish just as a vegetable is.
Well whatever the deciding factor was, in 1893, the U.S. Supreme Court officially declared the tomato a vegetable. And speaking of tomatoes, it is the most popular garden plant with more than 1,000 varieties currently being grown just in the United States alone.
But when it comes to unusual, I think maybe bananas take the prize. First of all, what exactly is a banana: an herb, a fruit or a berry? Actually, yes, it’s all of the above. It comes down to defining the parts of the banana. The banana plant itself is herbaceous {the herb part) with a trunk that is not at all woody, but is made up of tightly wound leaf sheaths.
The part that we eat obviously is the fruit. The definition of a berry is a simple fruit with skin covering one or more seeds in a fleshy pulp, and along the inside of a banana you’ll notice very small black dots which are actually seeds.
Add the fact that bananas fall into the family of grasses along with corn, wheat and rice, and you have one confusing plant.
