As our thoughts turn to spring and planting, we begin recalling last year and how much more work it took to keep things going in the garden.
If this is happening to you, take a look around and decide what you can and cannot do this year and write it down, there may be ways to solve it.
For instance, if you have difficulty squeezing the pruners, look for some ergonomic ones. Seeing it on paper can many times make it more real and a solution might occur to you.
As I mentioned last week, we are not going to be doing as much in the yard as we have done in previous years. Sometimes you must pay attention to what your body tells you.
Lifting has become a chore and although sitting down in the flower bed to weed is no problem, getting up has its challenges. So, I am rethinking the garden.
If you are overwhelmed with garden work, there is no reason to quit completely. This could simply be the time to enlist some help and it doesn’t need to involve money, maybe just some of the crop would be payment enough.
Ask around to see if friends know anyone who might be interested in sharing the workload. The senior center might have some folks in the same boat who would not only enjoy sharing, but the companionship, also.
You don’t have to work in close proximity, so social distancing is not a problem. Perhaps a call to the senior center or to the co-op would result in a list of those interested in partnering. It’s worth a shot, so why not give it some thought. You may need to change what you plant by adding some new items, but there is always the chance someone is looking for exactly what you are offering and you can help each other.
We live in an area where the high school students are required to do some public service during their senior year. Due to the virus, I am unsure if that is still required, but possibly that could be an option much later in the spring and ear1y summer.
Make a call to the high school and ask about it. It’s worth considering, especially when the virus gets under control.
But if you can’t find any help, you may need to change what you plant and how you tend it. This is the hard part.
Sit down and pragmatically note which veggies you had too many of and which you can do without. (You already made that note a while back, right?) Did you really need all those cabbages or turnips?
Growing extra and sharing is always a great idea, but not at the expense of your back or legs. So, go over your list and realistically decide what is feasible and what truly is not. And write it down. There is no shame in cutting back. Now put it aside and pick it up tomorrow.
There are many new vegetable varieties every year and some may have just the short cut you need. A bushy plant (as opposed to a climber) that grows in a container could prove to be a lot less work and provide more than enough for you.
Check seed catalogs or ask at the nursery for ideas. Tomatoes and peppers are both easy to grow in containers. A large moveable pot in a sunny area can eliminate a lot of steps to the garden.
If you grow an assortment of herbs in the garden, a container large enough for several different varieties outside the back door could be a lifesaver for you.
And don’t be limited by one type of container, look around and use your imagination. One lady grew beans in the bed of an old truck one year so the deer wouldn’t eat them. I never did hear how that worked out for her, but I thought it was a very unique idea.
This is the time of year to save your wood ashes, but none from the BBQ. Heavy rains can be highly acidic. So, after we’ve had a lot of rain, consider some extra ashes on your alkaline-loving plants like honeysuckle and lilacs.
If you’ve added a lot of holiday fruit waste to your compost it can easily become too acidic and wood ashes can bring it back in balance. The pH level can run from 1 to 14, with 7 being the middle (neutral) point and 1 being the most acidic.
As always use ashes in moderation, check the pH levels if you’re not sure and be sure to keep ashes away from acid loving plants like rhododendrons, azaleas, and fruit trees.
Wood ashes have many uses, not the least of which is to de-skunk your pet. A handful rubbed into your dog’s coat will go a long way toward neutralizing that unpleasant scent. Of course, you might want him to shake off his ashes outdoors before he comes inside.
Ashes are also good to melt ice and add traction to your driveway. l wouldn’t use it on the walkway because it will make a nasty mess if brought into the house on your shoes or boots. Just sayin’.
