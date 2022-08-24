I have 3 brothers, so I’m no stranger to being “one of the guys.”
In fact, I kind of like it. It feels comfortable. Casual. Easy.
But just because I can beer-and-video-games with the best of them doesn’t mean that I don’t appreciate gal pals.
In fact, I need my gals to exist.
I’ve always been a fan of the tight-knit girl group. There’s something beautiful and indescribable about the way women become true friends with each other, and the way they maintain those friendships.
Actually, I’m going to just be totally frank: women are amazing. They just are, and being a part of that demographic makes me so happy.
But.
Oh, come on. You knew there was a “but” coming.
In my experience, society can pit women against each other. We compare ourselves to each other. We’re jealous of each other – how we look, who we’re with, the jobs we have. It can manifest itself in ugly, ugly ways.
And now, with the rise and popularity of social media, it’s easier than ever to tear our fellow gals down. In fact, it’s almost contagious.
The beauty of the friendship between gal pals is almost eclipsed by the ugliness that can ooze through the bonds like toxic sludge.
(Side note: I’m not going to blame social media for this. Social media is just another vessel for the ugliness – ugliness that has, unfortunately, existed long before people were commenting horrible things about fellow community members on Facebook. The whole “social media isn’t actually the problem” thing is a conversation I’m itching to have, but it’s one for another time.)
I used to play basketball – in both middle and high school, and in summer leagues as well. I know how catty girls can be, and when you throw 12 high school girls (very different girls with very different backgrounds and interests) together, the cattiness was unavoidable. I never knew why.
We were all on the same team, right?
Well, that’s how I feel about our demographic as a whole. Us women, we’re all on the same team. We’re under a lot of the same pressures.
We have to figure out how to be professional, but not “uptight.”
Confident, but not “full of ourselves.”
Assertive, but not “confrontational.”
(I do this by peppering exclamation points into every! email! I write! so as to appear as unassuming as possible.)
And when I was growing up, I was called “bossy.”
To be specific, one of my nicknames in my family was actually “Bossy Flossy.”
That’s because, well, I was bossy. Fair enough. I still am. But if you take a bossy young lady’s qualities and transfer them over to a young man, he becomes “a natural leader.”
He becomes “confident in himself.” I have never heard the word “bossy” applied to a man.
Women have enough boxes we are trying to fit into, enough pressure on us to look and be a certain way, enough names that we’re called on a daily basis, that we don’t need to be bringing other gals down – no matter who they are.
No matter what they’re standing up for. No matter what they do for a living. No matter what they look like. No matter what they believe. No matter where they’re from, who they love, or what they wear.
It’s hard enough to be a woman, right? Why make it harder on anyone else?
