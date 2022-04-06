Jesus says to His disciples in John 14:6, “I am the way the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
Something that I love about the words of Jesus is that you don’t have to read between the lines to understand what He was saying — simply because Jesus was not afraid to be completely honest in anything that He spoke.
Previously to Jesus saying this particular “I am,” He was explaining the Father’s house to the disciples and that they “know the way to the place that He is going.” However, we know that the disciples were a little puzzled by this because we read that Thomas said to Jesus, “‘Lord, we don’t know where you are going, so how can we know the way?’” in John 14:5.
This is when Jesus informed the disciples that He is “the way to the truth and the life.”
The truth is, Jesus is informing the disciples about exactly what it is going to take to get to heaven. The thing is the world wants to believe that the only way for them to get to heaven is simply by being a “good person” and by doing “good deeds.”
Although it is great that you do good deeds and that you are a good person, Jesus is showing us that the only way for us to get to heaven is through His grace, mercy and His Salvation.
As we continue to get closer to Easter Sunday and celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, we must know that the sacrifice the Jesus paid and His resurrection was so that we could receive His salvation, live a life completely free from sin and, most of all, we can gain an eternal reward by spending eternity in heaven with Him.
So, we ask the question, “How can we get to heaven?” That answer is simple. It’s not through our good deeds or how good of a person we are. The only way to heaven is through “the way the truth and the life,” which is Jesus Christ Himself.
We have this gift all because of His love and sacrifice that He paid for us. Praise be to God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.