Dr. Patrick Turnes, Healthy Hampshire

Diabetes – management is more than just being on needles and pens

Most everyone knows that having diabetes mellitus usually involves taking medications, be it oral medications, or injectables like insulin and other agents. Less well appreciated is the role of lifestyle changes in augmenting, and sometimes replacing those medications. Weight is important. The higher your weight is above normal BMI (body mass index – weight in kilograms divided by height in meters squared), the more resistant your body tissues are to the action of insulin. Many diabetics actually produce what should be adequate amounts of insulin, but because of obesity, the tissues are resistant to the action of insulin and therefore more insulin is needed to drive the blood sugar down to normal levels.  

