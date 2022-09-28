Diabetes – management is more than just being on needles and pens
Most everyone knows that having diabetes mellitus usually involves taking medications, be it oral medications, or injectables like insulin and other agents. Less well appreciated is the role of lifestyle changes in augmenting, and sometimes replacing those medications. Weight is important. The higher your weight is above normal BMI (body mass index – weight in kilograms divided by height in meters squared), the more resistant your body tissues are to the action of insulin. Many diabetics actually produce what should be adequate amounts of insulin, but because of obesity, the tissues are resistant to the action of insulin and therefore more insulin is needed to drive the blood sugar down to normal levels.
Because insulin has a tendency to increase weight, diet and exercise are important in getting and keeping weight down and reducing insulin resistance. Exercise helps the body utilize the glucose and consequently lowers the blood sugar level. Carbohydrate reduction in the diet lowers the workload of the pancreas.
In charge of providing education in all aspects of diabetic management is Amber Broadwater, a Nurse Educator at the Valley Health Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Diabetic Education Program. The hospital offers courses that provide information about meal planning, medication options and administration, and there are even classes that address preventing diabetes from developing in the first place. If interested, contact the hospital for more details.
Covid news
There are recent developments in research on Covid 19 reported in the September 13, 2022, issue of JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association)
Wastewater Surveillance for Covid variants
In September 2020, the CDC launched a wastewater surveillance program, monitoring Sars CoV-2 levels in various communities. This approach detected the Alpha and Delta variants 2 weeks before nasal swab tests confirmed their presence in San Diego. It detected the Omicron variant 10 days before the 1st positive clinical test, and it also detected when the BA.1 Omicron variant overtook Delta infections in frequency in late 2021. It is felt that although initial startup costs will be considerable, this new approach could help detect and measure SARS-CoV-2 variants in a community earlier and more cheaply than clinical swab testing. This approach would likely be of use in monitoring other pathogens besides Sars CoV-2.
New Covid Antibody Discovered
Researchers have recently discovered an antibody in mice that neutralized all Sars CoV-2 variants. Its effectiveness lies in the fact that this antibody targets a spike protein on the virus that does not bind to the ACE receptor on the host cell. However, by binding to a different site on the virus the antibody prevents it from attaching to the host cell. This different spike protein apparently has shown less tendency to mutate and therefore, the virus is less likely to resist antibodies that are formed against it. In mice, this antibody was found to reduce viral loads in the lungs, and it protected the lungs from viral damage. If additional research and development reveals this antibody to be effective in humans, it has the potential to provide lasting protection against multiple Covid variants.
Upcoming community health events
Blood donation continues to be an important part in maintaining the health of our community. Blood donation is the gift of life, that is freely given. The next blood drives in Hampshire County are being held on the following dates and at the following locations:
Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Hope Christian Church in Augusta from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20 at Covenant Baptist Church in Sunrise Summit from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28 at Old School House in Rio from noon to 5 p.m.
Hesitant about blood donation? Ask Emma about it.
The Hampshire County Health Fair will be held at the Hope Christian Church on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Blood testing, as in the past, will be offered at low cost. Since the blood testing is not by a physician order, it is not covered by insurance and payment is due at the time the blood is drawn.
Also, the results will be sent directly to the person requesting the testing, who, in turn, should review the results with their physician, NP or PA once they are received. More detailed information is coming.
