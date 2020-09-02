Last Monday morning, I was placing my breakfast dishes in the dishwasher when our oldest daughter came out of her bedroom, took one look at me, and asked, “Why are you dressed already?” I answered, “I have to go to work.”
That evening I was sitting on the sofa when my husband came home. He took one look at me and asked, “Did you get your hair done today?” I answered, “No, I went to work.”
Now, I wasn’t initially thinking that I’d entirely let myself go these past 5 months, but from my family’s observations of me on my first day back at work, I’m starting to rethink that a little bit. I’ll admit I spent much of the spring working from home in my pajamas.
Even when I needed to participate in online meetings, I may not have completely snazzied myself up. After all, I found telepractice to really contribute to the mullet of work wear. The mullet hairstyle, which my achy breaky heart still can’t believe is making a comeback, is the epitome of business in the front and party in the back.
Similarly, while sitting in front of my laptop’s camera this spring, I may have been business on the top and pajamas on the bottom.
One thing about my pajama pants is that they never disappoint me by not comfortably buttoning. I can’t say the same thing for the work pants that have been hanging in my closet neglected since March 13.
As my husband pointed out on Monday, after getting over the apparent shock of seeing my hair brushed and styled, “It’s a lot harder to be at work and away from the pantry.” Trust me, he and I both need to spend much more time away from the pantry.
I do think he’ll soon appreciate the time I’ll be forced to be away from Amazon.com. Although, I just know that our mail carrier, UPS driver and FedEx deliverers will really miss our almost daily visits. I’m sure they’ll be confused when I no longer greet them to pick up the barrage of packages delivered to our home.
Just the other day, the FedEx driver was surprised I was getting an order that didn’t require him to enter my birthdate. You’d think he’d almost have it memorized by now.
Joking aside, even though I wasn’t initially feeling love for my 5:30 a.m. wake up alarm, it does feel good getting back to some sort of routine. My job is vastly different than when I left it in March.
I’m learning many new things and am trying to keep a positive attitude about the changes necessary to try to keep us all safe. Thank goodness, I took up some yoga during my time at home, because flexibility is definitely a major job requirement.
Too bad, yoga pants, much like pajama pants, are only appropriate work attire when working from your kitchen table. Unless the UPS driver brings me new pants, it looks like I’ll just have to keep shimmying into my khakis while praying the button holds.
Hopefully, if I’m going to work, the fasteners keeping me professionally clothed will too.
