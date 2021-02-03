Last Friday afternoon, I received a text message from our oldest daughter. It was a picture of her brother’s algebra work.
She asked, “Isn’t algebra supposed to be completed in a sequence? His work is all over the place, and I’m pretty sure it will be counted as incorrect.”
I looked at the picture and noticed his answers, which were hodgepodge all over the page, were still spot-on. I laughed and texted back, “It’s just a participation grade. It’s fine like that.”
It must have irked her all day because that night at supper, she brought it up again. She argued algebra should be neat and orderly. It would be too difficult to see where he made a mistake with work like that.
Our youngest daughter, who has just begun learning about “Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally” in her math class, agreed. She pointed out that our son’s work should resemble an inverted pyramid.
Having about as much of his sisters’ critique as he was willing to take, our son offered, “Listen, my brain works like a washing machine. Stuff swirls around, and, whoosh, comes out right.” His insights never cease to amaze us and make us laugh.
When it comes to their education, our older Savages couldn’t be more different. Our oldest daughter is a perfectionist. She gives nothing less than her best effort and is not satisfied when that best effort isn’t the best.
Our son takes a different approach. He meticulously works out how little work he needs to do to get a grade that won’t separate him from his Xbox and does just that amount.
For example, during that same suppertime conversation on Friday night, our oldest daughter complained that she scored an 85% on a psychology quiz. Our son congratulated her for getting such a good grade. She was borderline appalled that he’d think a “B” was praiseworthy.
I pointed out that this mindset got their dad through college. My husband likes to say, “We graduated alphabetically and passed the same board examination. Anyone who got straight A’s worked too hard.” Like father, like son, I suppose.
Our boy certainly isn’t one to get too agitated by baskets of schoolwork. He sorts out what he needs to do and puts his spin on it.
He reports that, since beginning high school, some of his teachers and peers have initially referred to him as our oldest daughter’s little brother.
Taking it in stride, he says with a sheepish grin, “They’re going to be surprised.”
I think he’s probably right.
Our kids can look at the same problem and have very different approaches to solving it. In the end, whether it twists them up and spins them around or falls into a nice orderly line, the real measure probably isn’t necessarily how they arrived at the solution.
There are loads of ways to figure things out. Even if they use a different cycle, there is still the opportunity to come out a little brighter than before.
