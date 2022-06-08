A couple of weeks ago, as I was leaving for school, I said my typical goodbyes. However, this time after the “Have a good day,” I added, “stay safe.”
I was still reeling from the previous day’s news of another school shooting that left 19 4th-graders and 2 teachers dead. As I drove to my 1st of 3 school buildings that day, I prayed for the safety of my children, my husband, our coworkers, our friends and the school-aged children I know and love.
When I became a school-based occupational therapist 25 years ago, the furthest thing from my mind was whether I’d be safe from gunfire at work, and my 1st job was in a not-so-nice neighborhood.
Our seasoned coworkers asked our supervisor why my husband, “the big guy from the D.C. area,” was placed at a school close to professional football player Bruce Smith’s mansion and “the little girl from West Virginia” was in the hood.
At the time, I couldn’t understand why our supervisor wouldn’t budge. However, now, I’d argue she knew exactly what she was doing when she placed a naïve 23-year-old from rural West Virginia in those schools.
I’m thankful every day for the learning experiences and empathy I gained there. Never once did I fear for my life. If anything, I felt overly protected.
I wouldn’t have believed it 25 years ago if someone told me I’d eventually practice yearly active shooter drills. First, I learned to hunker down, hide, keep the children with me quiet and place myself between them and the locked door.
Next, I learned how to assess the danger, and create a distraction, fight back, or flee, while leading the children with me to do the same. I’ve sat in school buildings while law enforcement officers have discharged firearms so we can understand what gunshots sound and smell like as they get closer.
Yet, every time the news breaks of another school shooting, I’m still in disbelief. I want to believe people are inherently good.
Do you know who isn’t surprised? Our 12-year-old.
When she saw the tears trickle down my face as I read the news — I gave up watching it years ago for Lent and haven’t gone back — she asked what was wrong. I tried to water it down as much as I could.
“There was a school shooting today in Texas. Elementary kids died.”
Our 6th-grader, who has never had a school year without active shooter training, asked, “Why does this keep happening?” She wasn’t surprised.
At that moment, I had no answer to our daughter’s question. I gave her the 1st response to come to mind, “I don’t know. Hate. People have anger and hate in their hearts.”
That was my response to my still breathing, thinking and feeling child. “People have hate in their hearts, right there where Jesus should be.”
Like me, that little girl from West Virginia has lived in a home with guns her entire life. Also, like me, she lives in a house with 2 parents who insist we eat family supper together, distraction free, every night.
In addition to growing up in a home with guns, she also grows up in a house with a Good Book, whose top 10 commandments spell out what it means to love your neighbor.
“Thou shall not kill” is right there at number 6.
The knee-jerk debates and search for easy solutions have again begun to litter our news and social media pages. Yet despite those familiar debates, our 12-year-old still asks, “Why does this keep happening?”
Maybe the solutions aren’t in familiar sound bites. Perhaps it’s time we address the greater heart problem by once again prioritizing our appointments with the master physician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.