If you’ve been looking at that bare slope for what seems like forever, maybe one of these plants will give you some ideas for covering it.
Whether you want to plant a large shaded area where nothing wants to grow, a slope because it’s eroding or a bank because your husband burned the shrubs trying to get rid of the leaves, there is a groundcover for you. We’re going to explore several different types of groundcovers and hopefully you can find one that fits your site conditions.
The most woody plant in today’s group is Creeping Juniper (Juniperus horizontalis). It is an evergreen, low growing shrub that only gets about 1 to 2 feet tall. It prefers full sun and can deal easily with the hot dry conditions often found on slopes and banks.
If you clip the ends of the main branches for the 1st 2 or 3 seasons it will produce denser branching. Place the plants 2 to 4 feet apart and read the plant label to ensure the variety you choose will be compatible with your site.
Liriope (Liriope muscari) forms grass-like clumps up to 2 feet tall and will do well in dense shade. Liriope spicata is the same except that it doesn’t get nearly as tall and its purple-white flower spikes are more obvious.
Leaves can be plain green or variegated with white or cream. Plant these only in an area where they can spread without causing a problem. They’ll hold the soil on a bank and the deer don’t like them.
Tall ornamental grasses will also do a good job of fighting erosion and they come in a variety of heights, flower and leaf colors. Most need full sun and will provide you with winter interest.
Be sure to read the label to find the right one for you. Grasses provide the least amount of total ground coverage, though.
Japanese spurge (Pachysandra terminalis) and purpleleaf winter creeper (Euonymus fortunei variety coloratus) enjoy fully shaded sites making either of them a great choice for a slope or a large bare area under trees.
Although pachysandra will fare poorly in full sun, winter creeper will handle full sun better and its deep rooting habits make it a bit better for soil retention. They’re both evergreen, spread by underground runners and deer don’t care for their taste.
Pachysandra will maintain a uniform height of approximately a foot tall and the winter creeper will be close behind. Both would benefit from having their tips trimmed back in the spring to make the plant more compact.
In the spring, plant established pachysandra plants a foot apart. Purple winter creeper should be planted 18 to 24 inches apart and one plant per square yard will provide a dense cover in 2 to 3 years.
Be aware that winter creeper stems root where they touch the ground and will also climb up a vertical wall just like ivy, causing some mortar damage.
Common periwinkle (Vinca minor) and English ivy (Hedera helix) vines make excellent 6-inch tall evergreen carpets in shade or semi-shaded areas. Periwinkle will grow in sunny spots, but does best with a lot of shade.
Either will do well on a bank or under a tree. Plant rooted cuttings of periwinkle 6 inches apart and ivy plants a foot apart for complete cover in 1 year. Be aware that both can become invasive so plant where they have room to spread their wings.
And of course, ivy will climb walls and wreak havoc with the mortar, so keep that in mind also. You can plant spring bulbs under periwinkle and they’ll compliment each other.
When planting any of the groundcovers noted above, there are a few easy rules to follow for best results. Lightly mulch the recently planted site, water adequately and maintain the area by removing as much weedy growth as possible.
Lastly, fertilize regularly with a product containing the correct mix of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium for your plant.
With the exception of the Liriope and grasses the groundcovers listed above are all evergreen, but keep in mind that many groundcovers are not and with a deciduous plant, the space will look bare in the winter. We’ve covered a lot of ground this week and I hope some of it was yours.
