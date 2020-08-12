I’ve been trying to follow the back-to-school stuff as closely as possible, and even if you don’t watch the school board meetings live on Facebook just to see me in the background, you may have seen some articles with my byline about the start of school right here in the Review.
We’ve done a lot of back-to-school coverage. I’m up to my eyes (and that’s pretty “up there,” seeing as I’m over 6 feet tall) in guidelines, expectations, “do the kids have to wear masks,” cafeteria etiquette, sanitization practices, blah, blah, blah.
Something I hadn’t done yet was actually speak to a teacher about it.
I can write all day about whatever the governor blustered about at a press conference. I can take notes about how J.W. See is going to keep his buses clean. I can quote board president Debbie Champ on her opinions about virtual learning. I can do all of this, but they’re not the ones that will be in the classrooms.
When I was in 6th grade, I had a teacher who also taught belly dancing at a local fitness center as her 2nd job. My brother is dating Jamie, a middle school special ed teacher who also works as a server and bartender at a restaurant in Fredericksburg. Gayle Allen, a kindergarten teacher I talked to this week, works as a swim instructor at the Hampshire Wellness Center.
Teachers work tirelessly, and many times they work multiple jobs (not to mention sometimes being a parent or a caregiver).
This was a fact that, until this week, I hadn’t really remembered. Shame on me.
I was so caught up in writing about the rules and the regulations and “do this” and “don’t do that” and “it’s called Schoology, not School-ology” that I totally missed one of the most important parts about this whole back-to-school scenario:
In a regular year, teachers work hard. In a year where guidelines just keep changing, the health and safety of the kids is on the forefront of everyone’s minds and the addition of a virtual learning component has been dropped into their laps, teachers this year should all be canonized as saints.
Seriously.
I could never do what they do. Listening to Gayle talk about how she was meeting with students and families 1-on-1, it really hammered home that point.
Her attitude was beautiful. Here she is, working 2 jobs already with an added challenge of creating virtual lessons for 5-year-olds. Think about that. How easy is it to get 5-year-olds to sit still and pay attention when the teacher is right in front of them? Imagine how much more difficult it would be to get them to do that in front of a screen.
Again: teachers are saints.
There’s this French saying I think about a lot: “plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose.” This means, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
There are a lot of things changing these days, but the effort and the love that teachers put into what they do isn’t one of them. That has remained constant, so while the world around us is twisting and shifting and it’s more COVID-this and COVID-that and “Mask it or Casket” bumper stickers and God knows what else comes our way, teachers are giving 1,000 percent to educate and care for the kids.
This is a new situation for everyone, and as the back-to-school prep keeps ramping up, it’s only going to get tougher for teachers, and they need our support.
So let’s give it to them, loudly, wholeheartedly and often. After all, we’re all in this together.
