I was back in Fredericksburg over the weekend (I promise I do spend weekends here in Hampshire County, but I just always feel like I had so much wisdom when I return from the Old Dominion).
My little brother Matt was back in town for a little while before he has to go back to school next month, so I wanted to have a little quality time with him. I wasn’t sure what he’d want to do.
Would he want to go to the movies and be shushed by strangers? Would he want to get drinks downtown and risk watching me get hit on by my middle school basketball coach? Would he want to go to the all-you-can-eat sushi place and cause the establishment to lose money on the pair of us?
I wasn’t sure, but I was prepared for all options.
On Saturday, though, we just hung out. All day. We didn’t go to the movies. We didn’t go to the bars. We didn’t see any of my old coaches.
We hung around the kitchen table eating snacks and playing games.
First, we played Bananagrams. It’s like speed Scrabble, sort of. I’m a sucker for a word game.
Then, we played Kings Corners. That’s almost a real, grown-up card game. Matt and I went through a serious Kings Corners phase when we were younger, and we revisited it as a 21 and 25-year old at the kitchen table.
Finally, we broke out the pinnacle of our lazy Saturday game bonanza: Dicecapades. It’s part-Pictionary, part-Charades, part-Trivial Pursuit and part-Cranium. It’s also VERY fun.
And Matt convinced my dad to play with us.
I read this thing one time that said when you become a dad, your personality has to be based on 1 of 3 things: grilling, cars or beer. Which is funny, because my dad does dabble in grilling (I mean, he’s no Grill Boss – one time he burned a hole in a bag we were marinating London Broil in, and the marinade went everywhere. But the food turned out amazing so…what’s the issue?), he knows a TON about cars and, well, I’ve never seen our basement fridge devoid of adult beverages.
But when it comes to his personality, Dad is kind of a kid at heart. When he plays games with us, he gets competitive. He likes to win, but he doesn’t get mad if he loses.
He’s also a helper. How many columns have I written where I talk about not knowing about ______ (fill in the blank: what’s wrong with my car, plumbing, how to read an electric bill) and my 1st call is to my dad?
Finally, he’s a good listener. I was explaining to him, as we drank coffee Saturday morning, the plight of modern women looking for eco-friendly, affordable and sustainable feminine hygiene products, and he listened. He asked questions. Not many men would do that, but my dad did.
I’ve written what feels like countless columns about my dad. I’ve been here for 3 Father’s Days now, which means there have been AT LEAST 3 of them, and it’s not like I’m running out of material. At this point, you guys could probably both identify the man immediately and converse with him like you’re BFFs.
He’d probably enjoy that, honestly. Maybe the next time he’s in the 304, he’ll get a chance to meet some of the people that make me excited to come back to Hampshire County when I run east for a weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.