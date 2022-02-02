With the winter solstice in December and the shortness of daylight, many Americans suffer from a condition known as seasonal affective disorder.
It’s a serious problem and can make its victims feel irritated, moody and very tired. I don’t suffer from this affliction and don’t know what works and what doesn’t, but here are some suggestions for avoiding the plain old winter blahs and cabin fever. And remember, the days are getting longer.
Try these ways to pass those dreary days without being defeated by the depressing weather. First of all, don’t fall into the eating trap by scarfing down high sugar carbohydrates.
The long-term effects will be seen in April when you’re thinking about getting into those summer clothes, causing much more irritation than fending off those snacks now.
Good conversation can perk you up and a call to a friend on a snowy day could go a long way to keeping up everyone’s spirits.
Tackle a new craft or hobby.
Learn to knit or crochet (or even woodcarving) from a friend during some afternoon visits. You’ll both benefit from that.
Read a book. We have an outstanding library in town and if you feel particularly shut in, check out a travel book. Lay out that spring garden on paper and plant some seeds in plastic cups. Make some suet for the birds. Learn to bake bread. I know, I said don’t gorge yourself on fattening carbs, but you can use healthy grains.
Bundle up and take a walk in the garden or the woods and look for wildlife tracks.
Jigsaw puzzles are wonderful time-fillers. You can begin with 250 or fewer pieces and work up to literally thousands.
You can even find 3 dimensional, double-sided, spherical and multilayered jigsaw puzzles.
The first winter we were here, we decided to try one and got hooked. Aside from the ones the children had when they were young, I’d never really done many jigsaws; but its become a wonderful way to spend time together doing something we both enjoy. I’ve even thought about organizing a jigsaw puzzle exchange. If you’re interested, let me know.
Of course, some folks say that exchanging winter boredom for the frustrations of doing a puzzle is like getting out of the frying pan into the fire. To each his own, I guess.
If you have children stuck inside, try to avoid a constant diet of TV. It may be a perfect time to introduce them to cooking. You can also play some board games like Scrabble and even the youngest can play checkers. There are many games for younger children who are not so competitive and new ones show up every day. Monopoly is an old favorite that used to ignite competitive fires in our boys for days when they were growing up. Or go sledding, cross country skiing, skating, build a snowman or take an animal-track hike.
Did you know that Scandinavian tribes in 1000 AD were playing primitive forms of checkers and the prototype for Trivial Pursuit was invented by a pair of Canadians stuck in their cabin in the winter of 1979. Who knew there were so many obscure facts out there and who keeps that stuff in their head. I mean, who remembers Howdy Doody even had a sister, let alone her name? Please, please, don’t barrage me with that answer. I don’t need to know.
Turkey vultures have begun arriving, fortunately not at the feeder. I know they have a specific job in our environment, but some of them are so big I think they could carry off small children and dogs.
Frightening birds.
Check your stove and chimney flues for buildup. With all the cold weather, we’ve been using ours more than usual and it’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to flue fires. Using seasoned (well dried) hardwood lowers the risk of a chimney fire, but it never hurts to check.
An athlete’s bottle with a built in straw, is ideal for watering those hard to reach hanging plants and bushy potted plants that are impossible to water without spilling it everywhere.
First published Feb. 2, 2005
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.