I was on the phone with my dad last night, trying to pull some stuff together for my very first car-buying experience, and he said something that resonated with me.
He said that when he was younger, he’d sometimes think about the amount of stuff his parents had to figure out, and he’d wonder how people end up knowing everything they need to know.
“It’s a lot to figure out,” I admitted with 10 tabs open on my laptop trying to figure out insurance policies.
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, because this is the kind of thing I roll around in my head daily. Being an adult on Planet Earth requires so much knowledge about so many things. I’m very lucky because I have a mom, a dad, 2 big brothers and countless Hampshire Countians who have basically adopted me as their goofy, know-nothing daughter who help me, but I still think about it all the time.
Take the election, for example. We’ve got 4 amendments to the state Constitution on the ballot.
When I first started this job, I could count on 1 hand the amount of times I’d ever thought about a “state” Constitution.
My job is amazing for many reasons, and one of them is that it forces me to learn about things. Current events. Concepts. You know, “grown-up stuff.”
In this job I have learned about so many concepts that I’d probably never think twice about if it wasn’t my literal job to write about them.
It’s really done me a favor for this election. I have searched through so many other news outlets, read so many op-eds, clicked through so many “Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Amendments on the Ballot” websites that it made my head spin. But I’m better for it, because voting as an informed citizen is one of the best ways to be an active citizen in my community.
And it is MY community. It’s taken a few years for me to say that, but when I was using my GPS app this weekend, it listed Romney as “home.” So, yeah. It’s my community – for better or worse.
I went to the groundbreaking ceremony for the Central and North school sites on Monday, and I was reminded about what a community can do when they put their mind to something and want change badly enough. Not to parrot any of the speeches from the blazer-clad spiel-givers behind the podiums in Augusta or Slanesville, but the voters of Hampshire County have made a difference – one that will benefit generations of kids for the foreseeable future.
And that’s pretty cool. I’ve been reporting on the school bond issue and updates since before it passed in 2020 – from the moment it all started and I had to call my mom after a school board meeting to ask, “What do you know about ‘bonds’?”
I asked questions (to people other than my parents). I Googled. I used a dictionary. I asked more questions. And I did it for my job, sure, but I also did it as a citizen. Because I have a right to know what’s going on in my community. I have an obligation to make sure my voice is heard. I refuse to be passive (quelle horreur!).
So, yes. There’s a lot I don’t know. There’s a lot I learn on a daily basis, whether it’s about bonds or interest rates or property taxes or a good versus bad mast year or “the rut” or why people here call it “vegetable soup” when there’s CLEARLY meat in it.
Whether it’s for Emma June the Journalist or Emma June the Pseudo-Grown-Up, it’s all stuff I have to learn to be Emma June the Citizen (maybe not the soup question, but seriously. What the heck is up with that?).
I’ll keep learning, and I’ll make informed decisions, because THAT’S what real grown-ups do. And I hope that, with this election, we all do that, because it DOES make a difference in the community.
