This was an important question Jesus asked some of His disciples one day when He was with them. Peter responded by saying that some thought He was Elijah or one of the prophets. But Jesus then brought the question closer home and asked more specifically: “Who do you say that I am?”
It’s a question that is pertinent particularly today. If one were to do one of the old Jay Leno routines, which involved stopping people on the street and presenting them with a question, I have no doubt he or she would get a multitude of answers. There would no doubt be those who would answer using a religious reckoning, others attempting to use an intellectual reasoning, and so it would go.
I wonder, however, how many would answer directly as Peter did once the question became direct and personal.
Peter answered from a personal, doctrinal and intellectual perspective: “You are the Christ, the Son of the Living God.” Wow, it couldn’t have gotten any better than that. Jesus responded by telling Peter that flesh and blood had not revealed that to him, but Jesus said that His Father in heaven had revealed that to him. In other words, that was an answer that was spot on and God-inspired.
I wonder what kind of answers we would get if we asked that question in many churches today. Many churches today preach a social gospel, and so many others preach a watered down message of who Jesus is. In many churches, Jesus is all about a message of prosperity, promises of health and wealth and in many the gospel message is a feel good message. So what kind of answers would such preachings conjure up?
So, who do you say that Jesus is today?
“Well, He is a good man, a delightful man, actually. He is a man who wants us to all live a good life, a life of health and prosperity. He wants us all to be happy and get along with one another. He is a prophet, a spiritual guru of sorts from whom we could all learn to live better lives and help one another.”
But what about the Son of God part? In order to acknowledge that He is the Son of God, we have to also acknowledge that He came to earth, born of a virgin, lived a sinless life and came to reveal God to mankind and mankind to God.
If we acknowledged Him to be the Son of God, we would have to admit that He was crucified, buried and rose again as sacrificed for the sins of mankind. There is so much that is all-inclusive simply by answering the question, “He is the Christ the Son of the Living God.”
That answer throws out the theory of evolution, because the same Bible that identifies Him as Son of God also introduces Him as Creator of Heaven and Earth. It’s the same Bible that introduces Him as Savior, as the Way, the Truth and the Life and as the only way to be reconciled back to God the Father, the God of all gods, King of all kings and Lord of all Lords.
To confess that He is the Son of the Living God and all that goes with that matchless name acknowledges that I must therefore admit that I am a sinner and must confess my sins if I am to make heaven my eternal home. That choice sure beats the alternative.
So the question still resounds today: “Who do you say that Jesus is? “
We might as well answer now, for the Bible tells us that the day will come when every knee shall bow and every tongue confess that He Is Lord. There’s the only answer to the question.
