Praise the Lord, we made it through the year 2020.
There are always many mixed emotions that we experience through the course of an entire year and we may feel somewhat of a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
One moment we are perplexed, bewildered and in the pit of despair. The very next, we could not be more joy-filled. Certainly 2020 had us feeling both ends of that wide range of emotions. Over the course of the entire year, there were definitely times that we didn’t think we would make it, but we did.
Today, I want to share with you what I have found to be 5 keys to success in the Christian life. Five keys, that if implemented into your daily, weekly and monthly life-style, will bring you victory.
That doesn’t mean the year 2021 won’t have its share of difficulties, but these keys will help you in dealing with them with less stress and agony.
However, they do come with a warning label. They will change you and how you deal with those times when they do come.
1. Read the Word daily.
The Word of God is a history of God’s interaction with and help for mankind. But one will not discover the help and encouragement that it offers if they do not read it.
2. Become a person of prayer.
As a Christian, it is our lifeline. Now remember, God is not Santa Claus, He is not your wish list receiver and deliverer. Unfortunately, that is the way many people pray. They drop their wants and desires in God’s lap and wait to receive all that they have asked for.
When they don’t, they shut the door in God’s face, until the next time they have their list of wants and desires.
Prayer is communication with our heavenly Father. He is one that we can pour out our hearts to, share our deepest concerns with and express our greatest joys to.
Daily communication with God will give us help, strength and discernment in dealing with life’s hard times. Additionally, He is always ready to forgive when we fail Him terribly.
3. Make worship a priority.
I do not know what denomination or church that you affiliate yourself with [although you know, you really should be Nazarene]. All kidding aside, attend the church of your choice regularly. I want to repeat, regularly.
4. Develop godly relationships.
We were never meant to live in isolation or be an island. However, many people do not spend time outside of church with their brothers and sisters in the Lord. There are benefits when we spend time with God’s people.
I have been so blessed to have friendships with fellow believers in the community. Going out to lunch, cutting down a Christmas tree, spending time in prayer, going for a walk or just sitting on the porch enjoying each other’s company have blessed and enriched my life. We truly do need each other.
5. Become more relational.
The Great Commission is not a suggestion, nor was it just intended for the disciples of Jesus or the clergy. It is His mandate for all of us that call Him Lord.
I have told my congregation that I believe there will be 2 questions that we will certainly be asked when we stand before God one day. 1] Do you know me as your Savior and Lord? 2] Who have you brought with you?
Many use the excuse that they don’t know what to say and they don’t have any verses memorized. What you do know is what Christ has done for you in your life.
No one knows your story like you do. And that alone is enough to lead someone to a saving relationship with Jesus Christ. Invest in someone. Spend time with them. Build a relationship with them. You may just earn their trust and be able to talk about Jesus with them.
By incorporating these 5 keys into your walk with Christ in 2021, not only will you make it through the trials and tribulations of life, you will be filled with a renewed sense of joy and hope that will grow and flourish throughout this new year.
