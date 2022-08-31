It was interesting to read in last week’s Review the article Dan Oates wrote about Romney’s restaurants, especially how they operated during the war.
I should have mentioned earlier about the picture he put in of the railroad and store at Green Spring. I have one of those pictures; the store was called Flora and Company. The late Tony Lyons owned it. My mother, the late Anneva Koontz and the late Edna Kesler worked there during the war and when rationing was going on. They sold everything from shoes to hog feed.
