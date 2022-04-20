Last weekend, I bought some ramps at our local roadside farm stand. My husband loves them. The rest of us, not so much. I posted a picture of them with the caption, “Because I love my husband, and it’s springtime in West Virginia.”
My friend, from New Jersey who lives in Northern Virginia, commented, “What’s THAT?” I tried to explain the ins and outs of this Appalachian delicacy. I said, “You only live an hour and a half from us. If you open your windows you can probably smell them cooking in our home.” My friend, from Elkins, added, “They’re very smelly, but even more delicious. I slap Cheez Whiz on white bread, throw raw ramps on there, and wash it down with a cold drink. HEAVEN!”
This got me thinking about the regional differences we have when it comes to foods and sayings. For example, my college roommate was from Maine. For her, eating lobster wasn’t all that special. Conversely, I grew up on a small West Virginia farm. It wasn’t until I hit adulthood that I realized steak was an expensive meal.
When I was young, although we had a freezer full of beef, my mom often made fried chicken for company. Except, when my uncle visited from Texas. Then she cooked venison. He loved it as a boy growing up here, but doesn’t get the opportunity to eat it much anymore.
Similarly, I didn’t know the first thing about picking blue crabs until I started dating my husband whose father’s from the Eastern Shore of Virginia. To be a Savage, you must learn to pick a crab like a champ! Then, there’s the Hayman potato, a green sweet potato indigenous to the Eastern Shore, that adorns our family’s Thanksgiving table every year. Only my husband and father-in-law request seconds of those.
My mother, from Pennsylvania, doesn’t consider any holiday meal complete without sauerkraut and noodles. Whereas, my mother-in-law, an Oklahoman, often provides fresh pecan pie or fried okra.
Not only are there food differences, but also regional differences in the words and phrases we use. For example, recently, my in-laws were puzzled when I said, “we got a skiff of snow last night.” For me, it was a concise description of what happened outside our home in the hills. For them, they couldn’t understand what a flat bottomed boat had to do with a dusting of snow!
I still get teased that I frequently pronounce criminy as “cram-in-nee.” My sisters-in-law get such a chuckle that their husbands and I are now permanently on “Team Cram-in-nee” when we play Savages versus Spouses in games.
Our oldest daughter has been researching her genealogy for a school project. Although, I had never given it much thought, I was struck how each of her 4 grandparents came from a different state. 2 generations removed, our children have roots from West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Oklahoma. What a great wealth of regional foods and sayings for a bunch of Savages to experience!
First published April 29, 2017
