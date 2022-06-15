Every year a number of churches in Hampshire County hold a service to celebrate the faith passed down through the generations and remember those who have gone to be with the Lord over the past year.
It’s usually called a Homecoming or Memorial Sunday. This tradition may seem old-fashioned, but it can play a vital role in any walk of faith. When older generations pass down their testimony of how God worked in their lives, it will help the next generation understand how and when God worked by adding to our collective memory.
The book of Esther is an example of how this collective memory works to unite the past with the present, preparing you for the future.
In the story of Esther, the Jewish nation is about to be annihilated by the cruel edict of Haman. Then, at the last minute, the pending outcome is reversed through the work of another edict. Mordecai then commands the Jews living in the Persian Empire to hold a yearly feast to remember their deliverance.
The festival commemorates the work of God in the lives of the faithful. Thousands of years later, the memory of what God did is still alive in the collective memory of the Jewish people as they take part in the celebration of Purim.
Our memories are short. Even when someone does something good for us, it’s not long before we say, “but what have you done for me lately.”
This is especially dangerous when life moves from good to bad. When you need to have hope in the future, you need to have a marker from the past. A moment you can look back to and see how God worked things out before.
By gathering in the present and acknowledging the impact of the faithful of the past, you are prepared for the future. The great thing is this: the collective memory of the past doesn’t have to be experienced personally. We benefit from what others have lived.
The collective memory of a congregation can include many accounts of those who lived faithfully before God.
Their testimonies can outlive their earthly bodies. When we gather to remember those who have gone to be with the Lord, their lives of faith are able to impact the present. This impact then affects the future.
This coming Sunday, June 19, Timber Ridge Christian church will hold its annual Homecoming/Memorial Sunday worship service. We will use the opportunity to renew the friendships of the past. It will be a time when we remember those who have departed this world for the next.
The day will be a day where we look at the past, live in the present, and pray for the future — a future that will always be grounded in a collective memory of the faithful.
