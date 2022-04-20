It was just a 3-bedroom stick built house and I have no idea the year it was built. I would guess back at least somewhere in the ’20s or ’30s. It was a tenant house used by workers employed by one of the largest corn crop producers in the county.
There was nothing attractive about the little house, which my dad and brothers wrapped with an imitation type of stone-like siding. I can still remember standing and looking at the house with a sense of pride when it was finally finished.
Along with the new siding my dad and siblings also purchased a chrome paint and went to work painting the tin roof that was on the house. Again my diminutive-sized heart swelled up with a sense of pride.
Luckily for us the house sat far enough back off the road that the kids who rode the school bus couldn’t see all the flaws that were visible up close — things that I wasn’t so proud of, like the old pump that with a little priming and a little effort gave us fresh cold water from out of the ground. An old root cellar was dug back into the hillside behind the house and on back a little further was a privy, the can, convenience station, latrine or simply put, the outhouse.
It sat more behind some heavy brush that we didn’t cut back much of the time in order to hide the facility. It wasn’t our greatest point of interest.
But that’s the home I grew up in during most of my junior high and high school years. As a songwriter wrote, we were just “making the best of of a bad situation.”
All in all I continued to do my best to maintain my pride and what dignity I could muster up. The dictionary defines pride as “a feeling of deep pleasure or satisfaction derived from one’s own achievements or the achievements of those with whom one is closely associated, or from quality that are put on one’s possessions.”
I learned something about pride from the way I grew up. Being proud of the material possessions one has depends on the value one places on such items. One can also allow others to set the value of the things we own, which can either boost our pride or shoot it down.
For instance, I can become prideful of the vehicle I own, or my pride can be shot down all because of the comments I hear others make about my ride. Or my pride can be determined by the ride my friends spiff around in.
There have been times over the years that I have parked my ride out in front of the lot because it was nicer than the one some my friends drove. Other times I parked at the back of the lot because it didn’t measure up to others.
So I learned quickly that pride can be a fleeting thing. Either way it’s wrong because I let others determine my value or the value of my possessions, which in turn determine my own worth.
That’s why Jesus spoke against being prideful because our self worth should come from the Lord and not from others.
The house I grew up in didn’t measure up to the one most of my friends grew up in. That is, if we went by the looks from the outside.
But inside, although it was no better structurally than the outside, had more love, compassion, contentment and security than anyone could hope for.
I never in all my years growing up went to bed hungry, and I never heard my parents speak hateful words to one another. I never went to bed worrying whether or not my parents would be split up when I woke up the next morning.
I always had money for my school lunches including that extra box of chocolate milk if I wanted. I heard the words, “I love you” many times as I was growing up. I never had to wonder whether or not I was loved.
My parents never had much money but if there was a need, somehow my needs were met, even down to such things as my high school yearbook or cap and gown, even my high school class ring.
I know there were times when Mom and Dad could not afford certain things. I also know that there were times my older siblings stepped up to the plate.
I was blessed to have 11 older brothers and 3 older sisters. The very best guitar I ever owned was a Yamaha flattop purchased at Abel’s Jewelry Store, located where Anderson’s Corner is now. Mr. Abel also sold some guitars and my brother Steve bought me my 1st guitar.
I would pay an enormous price today to have that guitar back. It sounded better than any other guitar I’ve ever owned and it’s sentimental value today is still priceless.. Many of my siblings came to my rescue on more than one occasion.
I had much o be proud of when I was growing up. Maybe not for material possessions, but for things that have been longer lasting than stuff.
Be careful, young people, where you put your value. You may learn too late that material possessions hold no value compared to family and friends. The old saying is true. “You never miss the water until the well runs dry.”
