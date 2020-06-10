My parents have both been gone now for some time but I still thank God for the upbringing they gave to us over the years.
Although I haven’t always been a faithful church-goer nor have I always been a close follower of the Bible, at least I always had a good foundation to fall back on.
And for that I thank God and my parents.
It saddens me to think today of young children and teenagers who have never been taught about God and His forgiving love.
I am also sad about the fact that so many in our society today have never been taught about the things that we should be aware of or things we should look for concerning the end times.
I’m not necessarily one who lives my life with constant paranoia, believing that every little event or every little happening is a sign of a coming apocalypse but I do believe the Bible gives us some insight into the events of the last days.
The Bible says, “And when you see these things come about, look up for your redemption draws near.”
I remember my parents talking about a time when there would be a cashless society, which may account for the way my dad handled his money.
I remember clearly that when he got paid for his time working in the fields or in the orchards, he wanted quickly to get to a bank and cash his check.
He wanted his cash in his hand and he liked paying his bills in cash.
Our generation as well as the generations to follow, don’t think much about it today because we have been moving toward a cashless society now for long as they have been alive.
Checks were an effective way of doing away with carrying around cash.
Then came credit cards and debit cards, automatic deposits and now paying bills online.
Our nation is now so far in debt that we will likely never get out. The next president, whoever it is, is likely to put us in even further under the pretense, like it was with our current president, of bailing us out.
It’s a common philosophy these days to borrow more money to pay one’s way out of debt.
But with nation after nation going down the tubes financially, and the U.S. right on their heels, it will easily give way to us giving in to a one-world money system, whether it be the euro or something else.
A one-world money system opens the door for a “New World Order,” and once again we see the fulfillment of scripture all coming to pass and quite quickly I might add.
Blame it on Obama if you want, but our government has been setting the stage for such things to come to pass for some time now.
Believe it or not, but it was George Bush (senior) who first began speaking openly about a New World Order.
I’m not a teacher or preacher of prophecy and I’m not a scholar who can line out all the world-wide events in accordance to the scriptures but nor am I blind.
Anyone who has 2 eyes and any kind of spiritual insight into the Word of God can see the signs of the time and know that the Bible is once again proving itself to be true.
Now I don’t see conspiracy behind every news event but nor am I living with my head in the sand.
Keep an ear to the news events of our day but while doing so, I would advise to also keep an eye to the sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.