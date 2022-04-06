Plant a pot of primroses (Primula acaulis). These cheerful flowers tolerate freezing temperatures and frost. Ours bloomed long into December and began again a few weeks ago when the weather warmed up.
When you’re cutting your daffodils and tulips, here are a few hints for keeping them looking good longer.
When it comes to daffodils, the most important cut flower rule is: don’t put them in a vase with any other flowers. I know they look really good mixed with tulips and other spring blooms, but they exude a mucous-like substance that will kill other flowers in the vase with them.
I cut them before they’ve opened and put a little soda like 7-Up in the water just as I do with all cut flowers and they last a long time. Always keep cut flowers out of bright sun and away from heat sources.
Cut tulips when there’s just a hint of color, and the buds have not fully opened. Before putting them in vases, condition them by re-cutting the base of the stem with a clean sharp knife.
Cut straight across the stem, not at a slant. This will open up the flower’s water uptake channels.
Many times warm water can keep your cut flowers blooming longer, but tulips are one of the exceptions to that rule, especially when you 1st bring them inside. Fill the vase with cold water, a bit of soda and an ice cube. Cut tulips are very thirsty so top off the water daily and they should last at least 7 days.
Now here are some strange facts about those tulips you’ve just arranged in the vase. Watering your tulips copiously while they’re growing in the garden will make them grow taller and cut tulips in the vase keep growing also — sometimes as much as an inch or more after being arranged.
And don’t expect them to just stand there stiff and upright, prim and proper. Once you tum your back, tulips you just arranged may begin to move around in the vase — by themselves- to find a comfortable position. They will bend and twist as they “dance” in response to the effects of stem growth, gravity and sunlight.
This may seem a little bizarre, but on speeded-up stop-action film, tulips can actually be seen bobbing and weaving in the vase, twisting and turning at will.
If your viburnums had problems with viburnum leaf beetles last summer, inspect your plants closely for tiny, brownish black bumps on the twigs. These are covering the holes in which eggs are laid.
Prune infested twigs as soon as possible because when eggs hatch, the larvae will feed on new foliage.
Every year a few readers inquire about the white flowering trees that bloom in early spring, before the dogwoods. It’s the serviceberry (Amelanchier arborea) tree, sometimes called shadbush, shadblow or Juneberry.
It has fragrant, showy white flowers that appear in drooping clusters with edible dark purple-black berries showing up in June and July, hence the name Juneberry. The names shadbush and shadblow refer to the running of the shad, although I don’t see the connection in our area.
Like the Eastern Redbud (Cercis canadensis), it’s one of our native trees. Its only major requirement is it likes a lot of moisture. You can use it in your garden as a large shrub or small tree.
If green or black isn’t the intended color of the brick or stone on your patio, walkway, walls or chimney, then you may very well have a problem with fungus, moss or mildew. Here’s a simple easy masonry-cleaning solution.
Mix 1 quart liquid household bleach with 1 gallon warm water. Apply with a stiff bristle brush and then rinse the solution off with clean water. It’s possible the bleach might not dissolve large masses of these types of growths.
If that’s the case with yours, scrape off as much of the crud as you can with a broad-bladed putty knife or a wire brush. Then, scrub on the killer bleach mixture.
When trying to eliminate fungus, it’s the bleach that does the job, not the elbow grease. Make sure you give the bleach plenty of time to work before scrubbing and rinsing away, otherwise, fungus spores will remain and they can and will grow back quickly.
If varmints are marauding in your yard during these warm nights, protect your green plants with some hot pepper spray. And remember the skunks do not like perfume, so put some on a cloth and hang it in the areas you want them to avoid.
Hopefully you won’t need that windshield ice scraper anymore this year, but don’t throw it away. Use it to scrape the mud off your boots and if there’s a brush on one end, that would come in handy too. And don’t forget to put a basket by the back door filled with plastic grocery bags to slip over your muddy shoes for a quick trip into the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.