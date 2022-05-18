Today, upon a bus, I saw a very beautiful woman and wished I were as beautiful. When suddenly she rose to leave, I saw her hobble down the aisle. She had one leg and wore a crutch. But as she passed, she passed a smile. Oh, God, forgive me when I whine. I have two legs; the world is mine.
I stopped to buy some candy. The lad who sold it had such charm. I talked with him; he seemed so glad. If I were late, it’d do no harm. And as I left, he said to me, “I thank you, you’ve been so kind. It’s nice to talk with folks like you. You see,” he said, “I’m blind.” Oh, God, forgive me when I whine. I have two eyes; the world is mine.
Later while walking down the street, I saw a child I knew. He stood and watched the others play, but he did not know what to do. I stopped a moment and then I said, “Why don’t you join them dear?” He looked ahead without a word. I forgot, he couldn’t hear. Oh, God, forgive me when I whine. I have two ears; the world is mine.
With feet to take me where I’d go. With eyes to see the sunset’s glow. With ears to hear what I’d know. Oh, God, forgive me when I whine. I’ve been blessed indeed, the world is mine. –Author unknown
Yes this is just a simple reminder that we have so much to be thankful for. Give the gift of love. It never comes back empty.
It is “Harvest Time.” We reap what we sow. Let’s begin to plant what is found in Ephesians 4:29: “...let everything you say be good and helpful so that your words will be an encouragement to those who hear them…”
First published September 24, 2014
