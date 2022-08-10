It is sunny and nice today and not so stifling when you go outdoors. I cannot believe this will continue throughout August, but I can hope.
If you are growing herbs, cut them frequently so they continue to provide you with seasonings well into fall. This is also the time to begin harvesting what you want to dry.
Unless they are perennial and you want them to go to seed, always cut any flowers off as soon as you see them. A lady recently asked if all herbs were perennial in our area, and they are not.
Oregano, sage, lemon balm, thyme, tarragon, chives, marjoram and Rosemary ARP are all common culinary herbs that will do nicely in your garden year round. There are many other perennial and annual herbs; just read the label so you know what you’re buying.
Basil is a wonderful annual herb that is well worth growing, either in a pot or in the garden. A pot of basil will also keep the flies away if you put one on a table on the porch.
I used to keep a pot on the counter at Spring Valley market for that very reason. A small one on the kitchen windowsill will keep flies out of your kitchen also.
Some herbs, like dill and cilantro, lead double lives. They both have foliage that is great for cooking and drying and then they have seeds that are used in a totally different manner. Dill seeds are particularly good for — you guessed it — dill pickles.
Cilantro seeds are known as coriander and are a common cooking spice especially in Indian, Middle Eastern and Asian cuisines. Although they will do well year round in the garden, I have grown both of these as annuals in pots.
The added benefit is the deer are not interested in herbs. At least not yet.
We are nearing the time when baby copperheads are going to be out and about. This is a snake you do not want in your yard.
Baby copperheads have a distinctive bright yellow or green tip on their tail that they’ll keep for roughly a year before they take on the more natural color of adults. While they have no more venom than adult copperheads, they are prone to getting excited when provoked and striking more times, thus delivering more venom.
It has long been said that black snakes will kill venomous snakes, but the truth is they will sometimes hibernate with other snakes in the area, including rattlesnakes and copperheads. So don’t count on them to keep those snakes away.
Unfortunately, I cannot give you a sure way to keep snakes away, but there are a few things you can do to make your yard unappealing to snakes in general.
Remove piles of leaf debris, rocks and trash where mice and voles can live and eliminate tall grasses and vegetation close to your home. Make sure your outbuildings are not harboring any mice underneath them.
Your lawn should be growing slower, so enjoy the break these hot days provide, but consider watering if the rains stop.
You can hold off on the fertilizer until Labor Day when cooler temps will get your lawn actively growing again.
It has become slug season in our garden and there was one in our driveway this morning. We have always used diatomaceous earth around susceptible plants, but finely crushed dried egg shells will do the job just as well and a whole lot cheaper.
I saw where one lady browned the egg shells so they would blend in with the soil, but I will not be doing that.
We have a hibiscus that is ready to bloom. I have never used them as cut flowers, but this year I am going to give them a chance in a vase. Previously, we had smaller flowering hibiscus, so the 7- to 8-inch flowers will be a challenge.
The crape myrtle Tightwad beside the porch steps has finally begun flowering. He is always the last to break dormancy and the last to bloom, but his beautiful red flowers are worth the wait.
This year, the naked ladies, or magic lilies (Lycorus squamigera) are blooming in groups at different times. Previously, they all bloomed at the same time, but for some reason, not this year.
I spent a long 10 days thinking there were only a few this year and then, all of a sudden (as they are prone to doing), several popped up about 8 inches. One area still hasn’t shown up, but that could change by dinnertime. I see many in gardens along the road and again want to mention how well they last in a vase
