My favorite time of year is this week. I think we should thank God everyday for our blessings instead of taking one day to celebrate. Wishing everyone a safe and blessed happy Thanksgiving.
This past Sunday, Randy, Wanda, Amanda and Rylee Koontz were in Altoona doing some shopping and ate at the Texas Roadhouse.
Sympathy is extended to the families and friends who have lost loved ones in the past couple of weeks. First, to the unspoken ones, and to the family and friends of Phyliss “Kesner” Conrad, who passed away the first part of November. Phyliss was from here and still has relatives in the area.
Loris Landis of Springfield passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9. She will be missed.
School is out this week for hunting and Thanksgiving. There will be more young people in the woods, so everyone needs to be extra careful. Good luck to all. With the price of meat going up, a meal of venison would taste very good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.